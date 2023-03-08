$100,000 reward: The killing in an apple orchard, and a bloodstained jacket

Simon Bevers was killed as he slept in a tent on an apple orchard a year ago. A bloodstain on a colleague’s jacket put the spotlight on three men, but the case remains unsolved. Blair Ensor reports.

In March 2022, detectives investigating the murder of an apple orchard worker near Nelson made a major breakthrough.

Simon Bevers, 56, had been found lying in a pool of blood in his tent two days earlier after he didn’t show up for work at Eden’s Road Fruit in Hope.

He’d been attacked in his sleep with a sharp object, in what appeared to be a targeted killing.

READ MORE:

* Unsolved murder in carpark still baffles after 29 years

* Homicide victim employed only two weeks before death

* Man named in connection to Nelson shooting



The breakthrough came during a search of nearby staff accommodation. Forensic investigators found, on a coat hanger near the door, a green puffer jacket. On the cuff of the right sleeve was a streak of blood. The blood belonged to Bevers.

Police believed it was very likely the jacket had been worn by his killer.

The problem was, three men lived in the room. Detectives knew who owned the jacket, but all the men had access to it, none of them said they’d worn it recently, and there was no way of knowing who was telling the truth.

A year on, the murder remains unsolved, and the jacket’s owner, a 47-year-old father of 10, is living in a remote village on an island in the South Pacific.

The other two men, both aged 30, recently returned to Eden’s Road Fruit to pick apples.

Police have been tight-lipped about their homicide investigation, until now.

In a bid to catch Bevers’ killer, they’ve announced a $100,000 reward and immunity from prosecution for information that leads to a conviction.

At the same time, the officer in charge of the investigation, Detective Inspector Mark Chenery, has revealed a raft of new details about the perplexing case, which he says is one of the strangest he’s dealt with in his more than 30-year career.

Bevers’ tight-knit family have also spoken publicly for the first time about the immense impact the murder has had on their lives. They have a message for the killer.

SUPPLIED Simon Bevers, 56, was murdered at an apple orchard owned by Eden's Road Fruit near Nelson in 2022.

“What possible reason can explain or excuse taking the life of another person - a beautiful and kind person that you didn’t even know?

“You have caused so much suffering that is affecting a family in ways you could never imagine. A mother who has lost her son, sisters who have lost their brother, nephews who will never see their uncle again. It’s heartbreaking. We will never be the same again.”

Bevers grew up in Wellington. The second-youngest of four siblings, he had hearing loss as a child which affected his speech, but he quickly learned to lip-read and became very aware of people’s body language.

After leaving school, Bevers trained as a chef. He worked in various restaurants in New Zealand and Australia, and was part of the catering team for Prada during the America’s Cup in Auckland in 2000.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Eden’s Road Fruit on Eden’s Rd, near Nelson.

But cooking wasn’t his only passion.

According to his family, Bevers was a “creative soul”, a keen reader and a New Zealand history buff.

He sang in a cathedral choir in Wellington, taught himself how to play the piano, and composed his own music. He also loved films. So, as an adult, he attended South Seas Film and Television School, went on to work as a cameraman on several New Zealand productions, and managed a television studio in the Netherlands.

Bevers spent more than a decade living overseas, which is where he became involved in fruit picking.

He worked in orchards in the United Kingdom and Australia before returning to New Zealand, his family says. He picked an array of fruits, but mainly apples, which earned him the nickname “Uncle Apple” from his two nephews.

“He loved the outdoors, the physicality of the job, exploring different countries and having contact with a variety of local and overseas people,” his family says.

The work gave him the flexibility to dedicate time to other projects, such as script-writing.

In February 2022, after a stint fruit picking in Central Otago, Bevers drove north in his green Toyota Caldina to Nelson and secured work at Eden’s Road Fruit.

NZ POLICE Simon Bevers was killed in a tent behind the car on the right. His neighbour was staying elsewhere at the time.

The orchard, between Richmond and Wakefield, was a temporary home for about 15 people, including five men who’d been recruited from Samoa as part of the Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) scheme. Those men, who’d been in New Zealand for an extended period because of Covid-19, lived in an accommodation block at the Eden’s Rd business.

Bevers pitched two tents in a nearby implement shed - one for his belongings, and the other for sleeping in.

He began picking apples the following day.

A fortnight later, about 8pm on Monday, March 7, Bevers introduced himself to a Czech couple who’d recently arrived at the orchard, and were preparing to bed down for the night in their van.

The trio talked for about 10 minutes about the couple’s short time in New Zealand, and their shared experiences of fruit picking in Central Otago.

Bevers appeared to be in good spirits as he walked back towards his tent in the fading light.

It was the last time anyone saw him alive.

NZ Police Simon Bevers’ blood was found on a jacket hanging in a room in nearby staff accommodation.

The following day, Bevers failed to show up for work, but that didn’t raise any alarm bells. Often people would take the day off if they were tired or sore.

But when he didn’t emerge the next morning, a colleague went to check he was OK. As they peered into his tent at about 7am they were confronted by a grisly scene.

Bevers’ lifeless body was partly covered by a duvet, and his t-shirt was soaked in blood.

The orchard owner alerted police, who launched a homicide investigation dubbed Operation Crab.

Detectives quickly established that on Monday night, four people had been drinking and listening to music in a nearby caravan. Drinking was against orchard policy.

No-one from the group reported seeing Bevers. They said they went to bed variously between 9.30pm and midnight.

Police carried out a massive search of the orchard. In one of the four rooms in the accommodation block, they found the blood-stained green puffer jacket. It belonged to a 47-year-old Samoan RSE worker who was among those who’d been drinking in the caravan.

NZ Police Four men were drinking in a caravan on the night police believe Simon Bevers was killed.

It turned out the same man had failed a random drugs test on March 1, after someone had quietly alerted management that he’d been smoking cannabis. The result jeopardised his employment. The informant wasn’t Bevers, but there were whispers it might have been.

When questioned by detectives, the man denied any involvement in the murder.

He said he thought it was someone other than Bevers who’d dobbed him in for using drugs.

Police had reason to suspect the man was the killer - the blood on the jacket was compelling evidence. But it wasn't a smoking gun.

Someone else, like one of his two roommates, could have worn the jacket to kill Bevers. Or the blood could have got there some other way. (It had been hot in Nelson, and no-one reported seeing anyone wearing the jacket in the fortnight Bevers worked at the orchard. The autopsy didn’t reveal any relevant historic injuries that might have caused him to bleed in the days before the murder.)

The roommates, also Samoan RSE workers, told detectives they’d played no part in the crime, and didn’t know who was responsible.

Detective Inspector Mark Chenery, Tasman district crime manager.

Neither of the men had been drinking in the caravan. One said he’d watched a movie before going to sleep. The other had apparently played pool in a shared kitchen/common room area before heading to bed.

Frustratingly for police, there was little other evidence that pointed to the identity of the killer.

Bevers appeared to have been sleeping when he was attacked. There was no sign of a struggle and no-one reported hearing or seeing anything suspicious on Monday night, when it’s thought he was killed.

Nothing obvious was missing from Bevers’ tent. Crucially, the murder weapon has not been found.

Chenery won’t reveal how Bevers was killed, other than to say he was attacked with a sharp object.

He says police have been unable to establish a firm motive for the murder and inquiries to date “have led us to a brick wall to a certain extent”.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Detective Sergeant Mark Kaveney, centre, is part of the team investigating the homicide of a 56-year-old man at an Eden's Rd, Hope fruit orchard.

“It would seem unlikely someone has come in off Eden’s Rd randomly and decided for whatever reason to go and attack [Simon Bevers] in his tent. Our inquiries have led us to believe that the person who killed Simon knew where he was… and was quite motivated to do what they did.”

Chenery says the 47-year-old Samoan man has been interviewed four times by detectives and “knows he’s central to the inquiry”.

The man was allowed to leave New Zealand in May last year and is living with his family in Vaotupua, a village on the western tip of Samoa’s largest island, Savai’i.

Unlike his roommates, he has not flown across the Pacific to pick apples in Nelson again this season. It’s unclear why.

“These inquiries never go away. I would implore someone who has knowledge of this heinous crime to do the right thing.”

SUPPLIED Simon Bevers, 56, was murdered at an apple orchard owned by Eden's Road Fruit near Nelson in 2022.

On the morning of March 10 last year, Simon Bevers’ younger sister received a text from their mother. She needed to talk to her urgently.

“I rang her, and she told me what had happened, and our world ended.”

Since then, she has struggled to come to grips with the sudden loss of her brother.

“We were very close. Simon was always my protector. It’s been … a year, and I still cry almost every day.”

Bevers is remembered by his family as a quiet, thoughtful and sensitive man, who “was incredibly generous, even when he didn’t have much himself”.

“Simon… had a wonderful self-deprecating humour and didn’t mind making himself look ridiculous in order to make us laugh. He would dress up as Uncle Apple with an apple on his head carrying a basket of apples and knock on the door. He would hide a variety of ugly soft toys around the house and in luggage so we would find them, sometimes years later.

“As a family, we are completely devastated [by Simon’s death]. We are all undergoing counselling. The trauma we have experienced… will never go away. We miss him so much.

“If there is absolutely anything anyone knows about the circumstances leading to Simon’s death, please come forward, even if it seems unimportant or unrelated. We need answers.”

This is the sixth time police have offered a $100,000 reward for information about an unsolved homicide since May 2019.

In two of those cases, the deaths of Angela Blackmoore in Christchurch in 1995 and Ronald Allison near Gisborne in 2013, people have since been charged with murder.

Anyone with information about the case should contact police on 105 and quote the file number 220309/6371, or phone (03) 545 9853.