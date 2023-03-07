Air force officer groped, tried to get hands into friends' pants, court hears

The colleague of a Royal New Zealand Air Force officer says she completely froze when she felt his hands reach into her top and pants, just hours after she saw him make similar moves on her friend.

She was the last complainant to take the stand in a trial against the accused, who faces five charges of indecently assaulting three colleagues while training in Australia.

The court martial began on Monday at the RNZAF Base in Whenuapai.

The alleged offending took place on April 2021, while he was socialising with the complainants and others, at an officers mess and a barrack room.

On Monday, the court heard from the first two complainants.

The accused allegedly touched the bottom of the first complainant, before reaching into her pants to try and get into her underwear, while she was sitting on his feet on a couch.

A few hours later, when the party moved to a barrack room, the accused allegedly made a move on her friend, the third complainant.

This took place on a single bed, which five people – the three complainants, accused and another male officer – were laying on.

At this stage, most of the group were drunk.

The third complainant admitted she was the most intoxicated of her friends, and wanted to sleep when she got into bed.

After someone turned off the light, she said she felt a male hand reach into her shirt and grope her breast.

“I felt extremely uncomfortable and scared because it was happening and I didn’t want it to be happening,” she said.

The hand then tried to get into her pants, but couldn’t.

She said she was sure it was the accused because of how they were positioned on the bed.

The accused was laying next to her, facing her, and the first complainant behind her. The other male officer was laying behind her, while the third complainant was sitting on the bottom edge of the bed.

She said she completely froze during the ordeal, and tried tapping the first complainant’s legs for help.

She went to her room immediately after, feeling guilty because, “the other girls were in the room and I left them there”.

She said there was a certain level of trust with the accused, and that he took on a “big brother role”, as he was welcoming to her and her friends during the training course.

Defence counsel Matthew Hague questioned if her drunk state affected her recollection of events.

She admitted she couldn’t remember some parts of the night, but was certain it was the accused that groped her.