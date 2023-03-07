Child groomer admits 22 charges of sexual offending against children

Grant Andrew Smallridge, 35, committed a raft of sexual offences against young children for over a year.

Warning: This article contains details of sexual offending that some readers will find distressing.

A Christchurch man has admitted a long list of charges relating to his sexual offending against children, which he often filmed.

Grant Andrew Smallridge, 35, pleaded guilty to 22 charges at the Christchurch District Court including three of unlawful sexual connection with a young person, two of sexual violation via unlawful sexual connection, an indecent act with a child and two of exposing a young person to indecent material.

For filming these acts, he also pleaded guilty to seven charges of making an objectionable publication, six of possessing an objectionable publication and a charge of distributing an objectionable publication.

The majority of the charges related to two victims – children aged 4 and 12.

On March 7, 2021, Smallridge’s offending began when he filmed a child getting changed at a Christchurch swimming pool. The video was 14 seconds long and exposed the young person, the summary of facts said.

He indecently assaulted the child while making the video for his own gratification.

On May 21, the same year, he went to Jellie Park swimming pool, exposed himself to another child and invited them to touch him indecently, which they did.

George Heard / Pool/Stuff Smallridge’s offending came to light when he sent some of the videos he’d taken to a female associate on Facebook.

At 3.25pm the same day, he committed a sexual act on that young person and filmed it for 16 seconds.

On May 27, Smallridge again sexually violated one of the children and filmed himself doing it, this time for 45 seconds.

On July 4, he returned to Jellie Park swimming pool and again filmed children while they were exposed.

On August 4, 2021, he filmed another child while they were naked without their knowledge.

On October 7, Smallridge raped one of the children. He was charged with sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection for this incident. He again filmed it while he did so, for 24 seconds.

On December 21, the same year, he exchanged explicit messages with one of his victims, including coercing them into sending him explicit photos of themselves. He responded with a heart emoji.

While at a New Year's Eve party at an associate’s house in Christchurch on December 31, 2021, Smallridge took videos of a young child without clothes on. There were three short videos in total.

The summary of facts also detailed further messaging and exchanging of explicit photos and videos between Smallridge and his young victims in January 2022.

This continued for more than a month and included messages from Smallridge to his young victims including “Well done”, “bit more light next time”, “Good boy” and “your turn.”

Sometime between December 2021 and February 2022, Smallridge had unlawful sexual connection with the same victim he had been coercing in messages.

On May 1, 2022, he sent some of the videos he’d taken to a female associate on Facebook.

On May 25, police executed a search warrant at Smallridge’s home and seized his cell phone. A collection of various child exploitation material was found. When questioned by police, he explained that he knew his behaviour was wrong.

Judge Michael Crosbie remanded Smallridge in custody, and he will be sentenced on May 31.

Where to get help for sexual violence