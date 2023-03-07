Speeding driver loses license after being pulled over twice on same journey

Clocked once at 125kmh, the same driver would be caught going 147kmh a short time later would lose her license.

A female driver of a ute was spotted adjusting her radar detector not long after being pulled over by police, before quickly being spotted speeding again.

Officers pulled over the driver of the speeding ute, clocked at 125kmh, on State Highway One, south from Palmerston, on Monday about 5.15pm.

The 41-year-old female driver was issued a $170 infringement notice, telling police she was speeding because she was late for work in Dunedin.

She was able to continue on her journey, as did police, Senior Seregeant Anthony Bond said.

Those officers saw the same ute pulled over to the side of the road, near Waikouaiti.

‘’It appears the driver has been trying to mount her radar detector.’’

The effectiveness of that detector clearly failed when the driver was observed pulling-up behind the patrol car at 147kmh.

‘’As a result she was stopped for a second time.’’

However, this time her licence was suspended for 28 days, due to her travelling more than 40kmh over the posted speed limit.

She was issued with another infringement notice, this time $630, and which carries 50 demerit points.

The driver knew police were in the area because ‘’we have literally stopped her’’, but she continued to speed, Bond said.

The incident served as a ‘’reminder not to speed’’.