Woman who used burner phones to harass ex-partner worked for police

Cassandra Polosak was convicted of offensive use of a telephone, causing harm by posting digital communication and breaching a protection order.

A woman who used multiple email accounts and cellphone numbers to threaten her ex-partner for months – telling him she was “gonna get rid” of him and stab him in his sleep – can now be named as a police employee.

Cassandra Polosak​, who works as a police communicator, was convicted and sentenced to three months’ community detention in Christchurch in May last year. Police communicators take 111 and non-emergency calls.

She took her bid for permanent name suppression and for her conviction to be quashed to the Court of Appeal.

However, in a decision released on Tuesday, her bid was refused. The Court of Appeal said the High Court and the District Court were correct in convicting Polosak and in allowing her name to be published.

Polosak uploaded a video application to Ministry of Education’s Teach NZ on Youtube in October, five months after her conviction, wanting to be a teacher. In it she describes working as a police communicator for seven years but said “it’s time for a change”.

She said she believed she had the skills to be a teacher.

“I ended up working for police comms in a capacity that enabled me to help the sorts of communities that I grew up in...I always wanted to use my intelligence to help others and for years I’ve done that as a police communicator,” she said.

The Teaching Council of Aotearoa New Zealand requires applicants to demonstrate they are of good character and fit to be a teacher. She does not appear on the Teaching Council register, and it is unclear whether her application to study teaching was successful.

Polosak told the Court of Appeal she would suffer extreme hardship if her name was made public. She argued that both the High Court and the District Court failed to take into account her remorse, efforts to address her offending and her previous good character.

The decision said the District Court judge gave her a “generous discount” of 55% for personal mitigating factors, including rehabilitative efforts, her previous good character and her guilty pleas. It noted Polosak was still seeking to blame the complainant for her actions.

She argued a conviction would lead to her losing her job of six years as a police communicator, which would have a “devastating effect” on her.

However, the judge said Polosak had already been subject to an employment inquiry and the New Zealand Police were fully aware of her circumstances.

GEORGE HEARD/STUFF Polosak was convicted and sentenced to three months’ community detention by the Christchurch District Court.

“The fact that she is employed by the police is only one aspect of it. Most employers would be dismayed that an employee would act as [Ms Polosak] has done in these particular circumstances.

“Loss of employment can be seen as a normal consequence of moderately serious criminal offending,” the decision said.

Any hardship from Polosak’s name being published fell “well short” of the extreme hardship threshold, it said.

“Her offending is likely to come to the attention of prospective employers whether or not her name is published. If it is relevant, she may well need to disclose it.”

Polosak was also concerned that her future employment prospects could be compromised by prospective employers finding reference to her father’s offending.

Stuff previously reported Richard Antony Polosak, 59, pleaded guilty to threatening to blow up a Ministry of Social Development office because a call taker could not help fix his broken television in 2015.

He said to the ministry employee: “Send an installer otherwise I'm going to come down and blow you f...ing c.... up.”

A death notice shows Richard Polosak died last year. Cassandra Polosak’s LinkedIn page says she has studied for a degree in psychology.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Polosak worked as a police communicator. (File photo)

When Christchurch District Court Judge Mark Callaghan convicted Polosak for charges of offensive use of a telephone, causing harm by posting digital communication and breaching a protection order, he ordered her to pay $1000 to the victim for emotional harm.

The court heard that in January 2021, Polosak bought SIM cards and cellphones and created new email addresses and Facebook accounts for sending anonymous messages.

She sent messages to an employer the man worked for on a casual basis, saying the victim was being investigated by police for inappropriately touching girls at a workplace. The employer emailed back but was sceptical of the allegation.

Two months later, the woman posted the same allegation on various Facebook pages, which were seen by numerous members of the public, causing the victim serious emotional distress.

She sent threatening texts, including “50k hit on u watch out” and “Gonna get rid of you”.

She also threatened the man’s friends, dog, and ex-partner, and stated she had poisoned him, was watching him, and was armed.

She emailed his employer using a fake name, accusing the victim of being on drugs while at work and driving recklessly.

The victim obtained a temporary protection order from the court, served in May, but Polosak breached it by sending more messages including, “I will stab u in ur sleep”.

The disturbing electronic harassment continued for five months.

A victim impact statement read to the court detailed how the woman’s “extreme psychological abuse” caused severe emotional harm to the victim.

She directed “suicidal rhetoric” at the victim over a prolonged period and made clear attempts to have him fired from his job.

Her motives were fuelled by a desire to manipulate and control the victim, the statement said.

NZ Police, TeachNZ and Polosak have been approached for comment.