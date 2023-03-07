Police issue warning after increase in people tampering with power lines

Power company Orion has reported an increase in people intentionally tampering with power lines.

Thieves are risking electrocution if they tamper with power lines, Canterbury police have warned.

The public has been asked to report any suspicious activity around power poles and lines after power company Orion experienced “an increase in people intentionally tampering with its network throughout the region”.

“These incidents put the members of the public at risk of electrocution,” Senior Sergeant Roy Appley said.

The warning follows similar messages in other parts of New Zealand, where thieves had stolen the copper cabling from power lines.

Canterbury police said they had seen potential live wires left hanging and jutting out of the ground from where people had interfered with equipment and cabling.

“These people may not realise that they are putting the lives of the public at risk.

“It is only a matter of time until a person or an innocent member of the public is seriously injured because of these actions.”

Police asked the public to ring 111 immediately if they saw anyone acting suspicious around power poles and lines, and to contact Orion if they saw power equipment had been damaged.