Man who planned to commit a terror attack in Auckland jailed for two years

The young man was sentenced at the High Court at Auckland on Wednesday.

An Auckland man who planned to commit a terror attack in New Zealand became self-radicalised online after severe neglect and isolation.

The man, who was 19 at the time, came to the attention of police as he chatted about Isis and shared videos depicting extreme violence.

Justice Rebecca Edwards​ sentenced the now 21-year-old to two years and five months’ imprisonment after he previously admitted threatening to kill, distributing and possessing objectionable publications.

“Safety has to be the priority… keeping you in prison while you work on getting back on the right track is the best option,” Justice Edwards said.

READ MORE:

* Man planned to carry out terror attack in Auckland, inspired by previous mall attack

* Auckland man accused of threatening to kill 'non-Muslims' denied bail

* Auckland man charged with threatening to kill 'non-Muslims'



Justice Edwards said storing and distributing these videos glorifies violence.

“The material you kept showed the taking of human life in the most brutal and cruel way,” Justice Edwards said.

“It causes ruptures in our society and sows fear and terror… and risks persuading others.”

The court heard the man has been getting treatment inside prison and has requested to meet a survivor of the Christchurch terror attack and admired his bravery.

The man felt a sense of belonging when he was communicating with Isis members online, but wants to make new friends, have a loving partner and a career.

“There’s real hope for you and you’re on the right path. There’s a long way to go,” Justice Edwards said.

Steve Allen/Agencies The young man swore allegiance to Isis in videos. (File photo)

The man was arrested in September 2021, days after the LynnMall terror attack after he messaged a covert officer saying he felt inspired and wanted to bring the attack forward.

At the High Court at Auckland on Wednesday, his lawyer, Annabel Cresswell​, sought permanent name suppression because of his complex conditions.

Cresswell said the man was abused and neglected as a child, he began to suffer from extreme isolation which led him to spending time online and becoming radicalised.

He didn’t make friends at school which led him to a deep-seated anger seeking retaliation, the court heard.

She said the man had had a huge amount of help in prison and a lot of progress has been made.

David White/Stuff Defence lawyer Annabel Cresswell said her client didn’t have the ability to carry out an attack.

Cresswell submitted there was real doubt he ever would have carried out an attack of any kind.

“He doesn’t have the ability to carry out any attack... a lot of these words are fantasy,” she said.

“He’s not a real terrorist.”

A report writer said prison was not a good environment for the man given his complex conditions despite still posing a serious risk of harm.

Prosecutor Henry Steele​ opposed, however Justice Edwards adjourned the application for more information.

Steele argued that the man took deliberate steps towards carrying out an attack which included researching 80 locations around Auckland, as well as buying knives, camouflage gear and ingredients to make a bomb.

“He came frighteningly close to committing an attack of extreme violence,” Steele said.

STUFF A proposed update to the Films, Videos, and Publications Classification Act would give the Government power to filter objectionable material online. (First published July 2020)

He became radicalised in 2017 and was well on his way before the police covertly engaged with him, Steele said.

The man told a person on social media that if he couldn’t travel to Syria and support Isis, his plan B was to carry out an attack in Auckland, the court heard.

He discussed at length various options for the attack, including a knife attack, vehicle attack or an explosive attack.

The man said the bombing attack in Manchester 2017 was fully justified.

On one occasion, the man went to an ice hockey game at Spark Arena – he was carrying a knife and intended to cause panic and terror.

However, he began engaging in the game.

“It’s the kindness of strangers that stopped you that day,” Justice Edwards said.

David White/Stuff Henry Steele argued that the man took deliberate steps towards carrying out an attack

He believed terror attacks on non-Muslims were justified and began to prepare an attack, where he hoped to kill between 20 and 30 people.

When police carried out a search warrant in September 2021, they found hundreds of videos, including bodycam footage of a terror attack in Germany, the Christchurch mosque attacker’s manifesto and other Isis videos.

The defendant spoke of his allegiance to the Islamic State and claimed retribution against the New Zealand Government.

He said he was ready for martyrdom.