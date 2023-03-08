Teen who planned terror attack in Auckland said he was ready for 'martyrdom'

The young man was sentenced at the High Court at Auckland on Wednesday.

An Auckland man became radicalised online before buying knives, camouflage gear and ingredients to make a bomb.

The man believed terror attacks against non-Muslims were justified and wanted to kill between 20 and 30 people, a court has heard.

On Wednesday, the 21-year-old was sentenced at the High Court in Auckland to two years and five months’ imprisonment for threatening to kill, distributing and possessing objectionable publications.

“Safety has to be the priority … keeping you in prison while you work on getting back on the right track is the best option,” Justice Rebecca Edwards told him.

“The material you kept showed the taking of human life in the most brutal and cruel way. It causes ruptures in our society and sows fear and terror … and risks persuading others.”

The man, who was 19 at the time, came to the attention of police as he chatted about Isis and shared videos depicting extreme violence.

Prosecutor Henry Steele told the court the man took deliberate steps towards carrying out an attack which included researching 80 locations around Auckland, as well as buying knives, camouflage gear and ingredients to make a bomb.

“He came frighteningly close to committing an attack of extreme violence.”

The man became radicalised in 2017 and was well on his way before police covertly engaged with him, Steele said.

The man told a person on social media that if he couldn’t travel to Syria and support Isis, his plan B was to carry out an attack in Auckland, the court heard.

He discussed at length various options for the attack, including a knife attack, vehicle attack or an explosive attack.

The man said the bombing attack in Manchester in 2017 was fully justified.

Steve Allen/Agencies The young man swore allegiance to Isis in videos. (File photo)

On one occasion, the man went to an ice hockey game at Spark Arena. He was carrying a knife and intended to cause panic and terror.

However, he began engaging in the game instead.

“It’s the kindness of strangers that stopped you that day,” Justice Edwards said.

When police carried out a search warrant in September 2021, they found hundreds of videos, including bodycam footage of a terror attack in Germany, the Christchurch mosque attacker’s manifesto and other Isis videos.

David White/Stuff Defence lawyer Annabel Cresswell said her client didn't have the ability to carry out an attack.

The defendant spoke of his allegiance to the Islamic State and claimed retribution against the New Zealand Government.

He said he was ready for martyrdom.

The man was arrested in September 2021, days after the LynnMall terror attack, after he messaged a covert officer saying he felt inspired and wanted to bring the attack forward.

The court heard the man had been getting treatment inside prison and had requested to meet a survivor of the Christchurch terror attack.

STUFF A proposed update to the Films, Videos, and Publications Classification Act would give the Government power to filter objectionable material online. (First published July 2020)

The man felt a sense of belonging when he was communicating with Isis members online, but wanted to make new friends, have a loving partner and a career, the court heard.

“There’s real hope for you and you’re on the right path. There’s a long way to go,” Justice Edwards said.

At the High Court at Auckland on Wednesday, the man’s lawyer, Annabel Cresswell​, sought permanent name suppression because of his complex conditions.

Cresswell said the man was abused and neglected as a child, he began to suffer from extreme isolation which led him to spending time online and becoming radicalised.

He didn’t make friends at school which led him to a deep-seated anger and seeking retaliation, the court heard.

David White/Stuff Henry Steele argued that the man took deliberate steps towards carrying out an attack

She said the man had had a huge amount of help in prison and a lot of progress has been made.

Cresswell submitted there was real doubt he ever would have carried out an attack of any kind.

“He doesn’t have the ability to carry out any attack... a lot of these words are fantasy,” she said.

“He’s not a real terrorist.”

A report writer said prison was not a good environment for the man given his complex conditions, despite him still posing a serious risk of harm.

Steele​ opposed, however Justice Edwards adjourned the application for more information.