Beach Haven fatal attack: Family of Joshuah Tasi 'deeply shocked and hurt'

Joshuah Tasi’s family are thankful he wasn’t alone when he died.

The family of the man who died after an altercation in Auckland last week has thanked those who stayed with him in his final moments.

Joshuah Tasi died on Friday night in Beach Haven after he suffered critical injuries in an alleged confrontation with two people following a car accident.

Two teenagers, aged 17 and 14, have been charged with murder.

On Tuesday his family released a statement saying they were “deeply shocked and hurt” by Tasi’s death.

“We are still finding it difficult to navigate through all the emotions and feelings around the nature of his passing and event leading up to it,” the statement said.

But they thanked the community for its support, especially those who stayed with Tasi as he died.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff The car that left the scene of the altercation was found in Glenfield on Saturday morning.

“No words could describe the magnitude of our appreciation for acting as quickly as you did without a second thought.

“It is comforting to know that he was not alone.”

They said they wanted to shed light on all the good that Tasi brought to the world.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Tramway Rd and Beach Haven Rd, after a two-car crash at about 7pm on Friday.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Flowers have been left near where the fatal altercation happened on Friday night.

One of the cars involved in the alleged accident left the scene and was found the following morning in Glenfield.

Later on Saturday the two boys were arrested, and on Monday appeared at North Shore Youth Court.

Detective Inspector Callum McNeill said there had been an altercation between the occupants of two cars, during which “one of the drivers was assaulted and suffered fatal injuries”.

The vehicle was towed from its Roberts Rd location at 3pm after neighbours said they saw police arrive at about 7am.

Tasi’s family said they were still making the final preparations and arrangements for his “final send-off” next week.