Defence attack crucial CCTV evidence in Christchurch murder trial

Murder-accused David Benbow is on trial in the High Court in Christchurch.

Defence counsel in the David Benbow murder trial has attacked two items of CCTV evidence of critical importance to the Crown case.

Benbow, 54, is on trial at the High Court in Christchurch accused of murdering his childhood friend Michael McGrath, 49, on May 22, 2017.

It’s alleged he shot McGrath with his .22 rifle after inviting him to his house at Candys Rd​, Halswell, to help shift railway sleepers. The weapon and McGrath’s body have never been found.

The defence says McGrath did not turn up to help Benbow on May 22.

Senior Constable Danny Schaare on Wednesday gave evidence of his review of CCTV footage obtained in the investigation.

Footage from a camera at a private address in Wales St, Halswell, showed a blue Subaru Legacy station wagon consistent with the appearance of McGrath’s car driving past about 8.54am, Schaare said. Wales St is a short distance from Candys Rd.

A minute later a car of the same appearance was caught on a camera (about 150m away) at the Halswell New World Supermarket, turning down Oakridge St in the direction of Candys Rd, he said.

Michael McGrath's blue 1994 Subaru Legacy station wagon.

Schaare said he had also reviewed footage to check if he could see a car driven by witness Stephen Robinson in the area on May 22.

Robinson has told the court he saw two men matching the description of McGrath and Benbow and a blue Subaru station wagon outside Benbow’s property about 9am on May 22.

Schaare said he had reviewed footage taken by a camera at a contracting firm in Trices Rd, which is on the route Robinson said he took.

It was very difficult to see if a likely match to Robinson’s hatchback car was recorded and a number of possible matches existed, he said.

One vehicle recorded driving past the camera about 8.59am could have been Robinson’s white Toyota Allex because of several factors including the colour, the shape and other similarities.

In cross-examination by defence counsel Kirsten Gray, Schaare agreed he was not an expert in cars and that factors he had identified about the car recorded at 8.59am were mostly characteristics of that class of car. The mag wheels on the car was not however a class characteristic, he said.

He agreed the Wales St images were of poor quality but said a green tinge effect was something not on the original footage and was a byproduct of the software used to enhance the images.

Gray told Schaare a defence expert would say the Wales St cameras provided inaccurate colours and the true colour could not be authenticated.

Michael Craig McGrath went missing on Sunday evening, May 21, 2017 and has not been seen again. He was allegedly murdered by his best mate David Benbow who is on trial in the High Court in Christchurch.

Schaare said he could not comment on a defence expert’s view that the wheel, head height of the driver and the position of the driver’s seat in footage of McGrath’s Subaru taken on May 19 was different to the May 22 footage said to be consistent with McGrath’s car.

He accepted he could not know what the vehicle was in the New World footage and the Subaru caught by the Wales St camera could have gone done a number of routes after Wales St which would not have taken it past the Halswell New World.

As for the Trices Rd footage of what could have been Robinson’s car, Schaare said he had rejected the view of another police expert that a car like Robinson’s was filmed at 8.47am.

He said the footage was hindered by sun strike and the poor quality of the camera so that he could not be definitive.

In other evidence he said Benbow’s silver Toyota Camry sedan was caught by the Challenge Halswell petrol station camera at 11.28pm on May 22 and Benbow was filmed on the forecourt and in the shop.

David Benbow has been charged with the murder of Christchurch builder Michael McGrath in 2017.

At 3.23pm he was filmed at the Challenge petrol station in Tai Tapu where he went into the shop, leaving with a white bag in his right hand. There was no record of the transaction.

A vehicle consistent with Benbow’s was then filmed driving south in the direction of Akaroa.

Benbow’s vehicle was also filmed on the same day at the BP2Go station in Halswell at 9.51pm where he fuelled up his car. He then appeared to drive towards his home.

On the next day, Tuesday, May 23, a vehicle which was consistent with Benbow’s vehicle was filmed at 9.47am travelling south on Highway 75 towards Akaroa, returning at 11.21am.

He produced a slide showing the clothing Benbow was filmed wearing on May 22. The Crown alleges the images show Benbow changed his clothes three times that day.

The trial continues.