Air force officer took advantage of colleagues' trust and vulnerability, court told

The alleged offending happened in Australia, while the air force officer was on a training course. (File image)

An air force officer took advantage of the trust and vulnerability of three of his colleagues who viewed him as a big brother when he allegedly indecently assaulted them, a court martial has heard.

The accused, who has interim name suppression, faces four charges of indecent assault for the alleged offending in March 2021 in Australia.

He pleaded not guilty at the start of the trial on Monday at the RNZAF Base in Whenuapai.

He’s alleged to have touched the bottom and inserted his hands in the trousers of the first complainant; touched the genital area over a clothing of the second complainant; and touched the breast of the third complainant.

A fifth charge was removed on Wednesday after the Crown found no case to answer to.

In his closing submission, Crown lead counsel Sam McMullan said the accused made a move on the complainants because he thought they were flirting with him, and took that as consent.

The complainants’ testimonies said otherwise, he said.

David White/Stuff The accused initially faced five charges of indecent assault, but one was removed because the Crown couldn’t prove it. (File image)

McMullan said the accused accepted the three complainants’ behaviour to be flirtatious because one played pool with him and accepted his invitation to sit on his lap, and the other play fought and didn’t speak up when they lay as group on a bed.

He took that as consent, McMullan said.

He said the complainants were heavily intoxicated, had put themselves in a situation with the accused who they trusted, and he took advantage of the vulnerable situation.

In his testimony on Tuesday, the accused agreed allegations of him touching the first complainant’s bottom, the third complainants breast and both their genital areas could have happened.

He denied reaching into the pants of the first complainant.

In his closing submission, defence counsel Matthew Hague said his client was clear he didn’t find any objections to his touching because the first and third complainants appeared calm throughout the evening.

Hague said there were differences in evidence given by the accused and the complainants, and there was insufficient evidence to prove his client was guilty of the charges.