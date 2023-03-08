Public servants were 'kissing frogs', not being corrupt, High Court hears

Simon Nikoloff and Gerard Gallagher, pictured in 2021, are accused of the corrupt use of public information.

Public servants weren’t intentionally being corrupt, but “kissing frogs” in the hopes a business deal would turn into a prince, the Christchurch High Court heard.

Gerard Gallagher and Simon Nikoloff are accused of the corrupt use of public information obtained during their time at the Canterbury Earthquake Recovery Agency, or Cera, and its successor Ōtākaro, between 2014 and 2016.

However, their defence lawyers told Judge Melanie Harland on Wednesday they couldn’t be guilty of corruption if they had no idea what they were doing was wrong.

If the duo intended to be corrupt, they wouldn’t have used the same lawyers as Cera in their private business dealings or involve their boss, the lawyers argued.

The duo was reportedly encouraged by their boss, longtime friend and business associate Murray Cleverley, to pursue business opportunities while working for Cera, as it was widely known Cera would disestablish within a couple of years.

Defence lawyer James Rapley described Gallagher as “bumbling along” trying to secure future work for himself.

Quoting Cleverley from his time on the witness stand in February, Rapley said investment facilitators like Gallagher were “kissing frogs to see if one of them would turn into a prince” and if successful, the facilitator could leave Cera early to pursue it.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Gallagher and Nikoloff were “kissing frogs” hoping business deals would turn into princes, according to their former boss.

The lawyers said not only did the duo received Cleverly’s permission to create company Property Management and Investments Ltd (PIMco) in the hopes of spurring private business (none of which eventuated), but Cleverly became a third equal shareholder.

Cleverley – who was not charged with any wrongdoing – was copied into several emails containing business proposals and meeting minutes.

A potential investor of one of PIMco’s proposed projects confirmed to the Court that one meeting took place in Cleverly’s office.

Cleverley, who had an extensive background in both the public and private sector, including as the chairman of the Canterbury District Health Board, was an admired mentor to the duo.

The lawyers argued Cleverley’s background, his mentor relationship to the duo and 2014 award of the NZ Order of Merit meant that Gallagher and Nikoloff had no reason to not trust his judgement.

With this, and without evidence of either man being trained in identifying real or perceived conflicts of interest, the defence lawyers argued they couldn’t have known they were breaking rules.

Rapley pointed to a meeting between Gallagher and his new boss in 2016, which determined that Gallagher did not know what a perceived or real conflict of interest was or when to disclose it.

Despite this prompting Ōtākaro to develop a clearer conflict of interest policy and definition, this wasn’t shared with staff until February 2017, after Gallagher’s alleged offending had occurred.

The only wrongdoing admitted was when Gallagher forwarded an email containing the confidential financial information of a company, which was working with Ōtākaro, to his son in 2016.

Gallagher and his sons had started a business and wanted this company to become an investor in land which the two companies could share.

According to Rapley, Gallagher thought this was OK because the document hadn’t clearly been marked as confidential. Rapley said it was “foolish” and warranted disciplinary action from his employer, but it fell short of a corruption charge.

A summing up of the trial was scheduled for Friday, after which a jury would determine whether the duo were guilty.