Concern Christchurch suburb becoming a dumping ground for child predators

Having just been informed about child sex offenders settling in her suburb, Clair McConchie speaks about the anxiety being felt in a community full of primary schools and preschools.

News that a fourth child sex offender is being “managed” by Corrections in the Christchurch suburb of Woolston is being met with anger, with one preschool teacher saying the suburb is fast becoming a dumping ground for predators.

Schools in Woolston and Linwood sent a notice to parents on Monday advising them a person living in the community had been convicted of child sex offences.

Linwood Avenue School deputy principal Trevor Proctor said Corrections told the school a man had completed his sentence for child sex offence charges and was now in the community on parole.

He did not know where the person lived, but said the school did not have “a greater concern” as he believed Corrections would monitor the man’s movements.

However, Woolston advocate and pre-school teacher Clair McConchie said Corrections told her the offender was in their suburb. She subsequently complained after a Corrections officer told her there was another child sex offender in the area too.

Corrections Southern Region operations director Toni Stewart said there were currently four people convicted of child sex offences “being managed” in the suburb.

McConchie was horrified Corrections would release child sex offenders in Woolston when there was a cluster of schools and pre-schools within a small radius.

Ten schools are situated in the neighbouring suburbs of Woolston, Phillipstown and Linwood, as well as several childcare centres.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Woolston community advocate Clair McConchie is horrified several child sex offenders are being managed by Corrections in the suburb.

McConchie said the community was feeling uneasy.

“There is a lot of anxiety.”

She alleged Woolston already had a problem with homeless people abusing and threatening residents and said she felt the suburb was fast becoming a dumping ground for criminals and child sex offenders by Corrections.

McConchie was also critical of the timing of the news, saying working parents had not had enough time to set up walking groups for their children.

She and many parents on social media pages expressed concern about Corrections’ ability to monitor offenders following the murder of Colombian woman Juliana Herrera last year.

Joseph Brider was on parole for a violent kidnapping and rape when he murdered Herrera in her Addington flat while on a reintegration programme in January 2022.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Woolston has several schools and pre-schools.

Brider, who had been out of jail for only 72 days, was electronically monitored and had access to a computer, visiting pornographic sites on the night of the murder.

Stewart said the man newly released in Woolston was being closely managed by experienced community Corrections staff and had to comply with 32 conditions, including electronic monitoring and areas he could not enter. The man was not allowed to contact any victims of his offending and was not allowed to possess or use any electronic device capable of accessing the internet, other than a device approved in writing by a Probation Officer.

He would also have to take part in treatment and rehabilitation, she said.

Parent Janina Smitheram has three girls at primary school in the area and was shocked when she got the notice advising an offender had been paroled in the area.

“I thought people who have been these charges were not allowed near schools at all or to be living close by.”

Smitheram said she needed to give her children independence, but it was scary when child predators were in the area.

Stewart said staff had notified local elected representatives and agencies including police and the Ministry of Education, as well as three schools and educational facilities in the immediate area.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff McConchie believes Woolston is becoming a dumping ground for sex offenders and criminals.

“There is no visibility of the educational facilities from the address [where the man lives].”

She said while Corrections was aware of concerns raised by a member of the community, it had also had positive feedback from several households who appreciated being informed.

Stewart said providing offenders with stable accommodation was critical to successfully reintegrating them into society and helping them remain crime-free.

“The reality is that without accommodation, people would be homeless, which would present an unacceptable safety risk to communities.”