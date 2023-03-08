Extradition appeal over alleged machete attack in Australia

Paul Joseph Tamainu is fighting an attempt to extradite him to Australia to face charges. (File photo)

A man fighting extradition to Australia to face a charge over involvement in an alleged machete attack in 2017 is asking for his case to be reheard.

Lawyer Mark Ryan said the extradition case against Paul Joseph Tamainu should be sent back to the District Court for a rehearing.

At an appeal at the High Court in Wellington on Wednesday, Ryan said the judge at the New Plymouth District Court had a “rather difficult” time with Tamainu and his supporters. Justice Helen McQueen reserved her decision on the appeal.

Tamainu had a lawyer in the district court, but he withdrew from the case before the hearing.

Tamainu was an unsophisticated and vulnerable person, Ryan said. He had represented himself at the hearing where he was found eligible for extradition, and was now custody. Without a lawyer he did not have a realistic chance of being properly heard.

Ryan said Tamainu maintained he did not receive documents relating to his case until just before the court hearing. However, Crown lawyer Jo Woodcock said she had a document Tamainu had signed much earlier acknowledging he had received the documents.

He’d had a lawyer with expertise in extradition cases and the time to prepare but, for whatever reason, he then chose to represent himself. He had argued that the district court did not have jurisdiction over him as a person, Woodcock said.

Ryan said a warrant had been issued for Tamainu in the District Court of Western Australia on November 2017. Considering the delay since then, a few more months to send the case for a rehearing in New Zealand would not be unreasonable.

Also the New Plymouth judge had wrongly thought he was not able to free Tamainu on bail, but that was a clear error of law, Ryan said.

Media reports from Western Australia in September 2017 said when alleged co-offenders stood trial, Tamainu was described as a key figure accused of using a machete in a planned attack on a drug dealer.