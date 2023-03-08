Police box in vehicle after Hamilton pursuit involving Eagle helicopter

Police said there was an Hamilton incident "involving a vehicle of interest" and "several individuals" were apprehended.

A vehicle was driven on the footpath and into a roadworks sign during a police chase in central Hamilton which attracted the attention of the Eagle helicopter.

The chase finished with the vehicle boxed in by police cars in front of the polytechnic, and several people being apprehended.

A witness said a silver hatchback was driving through central Hamilton at 50kmh mid-afternoon on Wednesday, with sections of bumper dragging behind it on the road.

“At least eight police cars were in pursuit as a police helicopter circled overhead.”

Dozens of police cars are screaming down central Hamilton streets, with sirens on.

“An occupant of the car could be seen sticking his arm out the window on Anglesea St before it drove on the footpath and into a roadworks sign to evade police.”

Three young men wearing medical masks could be seen in the vehicle and at one point one held a knife out the window and pulled the fingers.

Tom Lee/Stuff The chase came to an end in front of the Wintec campus on Anglesea St.

A group was later seen being apprehended by police further down the road, outside Wintec’s central campus.

A police spokesperson said police and the Eagle helicopter responded to an incident in Hamilton “involving a vehicle of interest”.

“The vehicle was stopped by police a short time ago and several individuals were apprehended.”