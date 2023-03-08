Man charged over shooting that left another in serious condition

One person, who sustained a gunshot wound, was taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition.

A man has been arrested in relation to a shooting in Lower Hutt on Saturday that left a man in a serious condition.

Detective senior sergeant Martin Todd said a 24-year-old man from Moera, Lower Hutt, has been charged in relation to the shooting.

The shooting happened near Randwick Road, Lower Hutt, with a number of shots fired at 1.15am.

One person was taken by police to hospital in a serious condition with a gunshot wound. He underwent surgery and is now in a stable condition.

The man has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, unlawful possession of a firearm, and committing a dangerous act with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He was scheduled to appear in the Hutt Valley District Court on Wednesday.

SUPPLIED A 24-year-old man was scheduled to appear before Hutt Valley District Court on Wednesday in relation to Saturday’s shooting. (file photo)

Todd said police would like to assure the public this was an isolated incident and there was no ongoing threat.

“We would like to thank members of the community for their co-operation, and for providing information that assisted our enquiries.”

Todd said, as the matter was now before the court, police could not comment further.