Air force officer found guilty of one of four indecent assault charges

An air force officer had been accused of indecently assaulted three colleagues while he was training in Australia.

A Royal New Zealand Air Force officer has been found guilty of one of four indecent assault charges.

A three-member military panel returned with the mixed verdict on Thursday at the RNZAF Base in Auckland’s Whenuapai.

Chief judge Kevin Riordan had earlier granted the man interim name suppression, which he would rule on again at sentencing on Friday.

The charges, involving three complainants, related to alleged offending that took place while the officer was on a training course in Australia.

The officer was found guilty on the third charge, of indecently assaulting the second complainant when he touched her genital area over a clothing at a room barrack in April, 2021.

He was found not guilty of the other three charges – indecently assaulting the first complainant when he touched her bottom and inserted his hands in her pants, and touching the breast of the third complainant.

The first complainant, who was in court, was heard crying when the verdict was announced.

The Crown’s case was that the officer indecently assaulted the three complainants four separate times, one after the other, while they were drinking and socialising at an officers’ mess and a barrack room.

The air force officer has interim name suppression, and faced four charges of indecent assault.

The complainants said they were all heavily intoxicated and had looked upon the accused as a big brother.

In his testimony, the officer said he may have touched two of the complainants, on the bottom, groin area and breast, but this was because he genuinely thought they consented, didn’t think it was indecent and could have happened by accident.

He denied groping the third complainant.

When giving her testimony earlier , the second complainant said her evening was going well, until they reached the barrack room.

Before that, the closest interaction with the officer was when they wrestled in a play fight, in front of others.

After finding herself on a bed with him, the other two complainants and another male officer, she said she felt a hand move towards her genital area.

She didn’t see who it was because the room was dark, but believed it was the officer because of how they were positioned on the bed.

She said she went into the bathroom after, confused, shocked and scared.All three complainants said they thought of the officer as a “big brother”.

When reading her victim impact statement in court after the verdict, she said she’s been on an emotional roller-coaster since the incident, and had become wary of being around male colleagues.

She said she used to be confident, trusting and told her family everything.

After being indecently assaulted by the officer, she said she’s become anxious and had a small trusted circle of friends.

She said she wished she hadn’t gone to the dinner that night.

“I'm here to make sure you never get to do what you did to me that night, again,” she said, addressing the officer.

The air force officer will be sentenced on Friday.