Repeat drink-driver had three litres of wine then got behind the wheel

After drinking three litres of wine before getting behind the wheel, a Marlborough man has given “one of the highest” breath alcohol readings a judge has seen “for some time”.

Joel Cedric Beven, 40, was stopped by police on Costello Ave in Blenheim on October 31, and gave a breath test result of 1482 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath. The legal limit is 250mcg.

He told police he had about three litres of wine before driving, and was going to see a friend after an argument with his girlfriend.

His lawyer John Holdaway told the Blenheim District Court on Monday that Beven had since been diagnosed with alcohol dependence disorder.

Beven had pleaded guilty in January to charge of drink-driving third or subsequent on January 16 and returned for sentencing on Monday.

Judge Richard Russell said Beven’s breath alcohol reading was “one of the highest readings I’ve seen in this court for some time”.

Holdaway said his client realised that the reading was “extremely high”. Beven no longer had a vehicle to drive, as he had since sold the vehicle he was driving when he was stopped by police.

Judge Russell, referring to a pre-sentence report, said Beven was getting help in regard to his alcohol dependence disorder.

“I know you’ve got alcohol issues. That’s cold comfort to anybody who might be injured or killed as a result of your driving, but I accept you’ve been trying to deal with those issues,” Judge Russell said.

“For you, alcoholism is going to be lifelong battle, it’s something that you’ll never be cured of, it’ll always be something that you can only try to manage, and you’ll never be free of it, and I think if you accept that and deal with that, the better off you’ll be.”

Beven was sentenced to six months’ community detention with a daily curfew of 8pm to 6am, and 18 months’ intensive supervision, which included a condition to attend a drink-driving programme and an assessment for alcohol and drug counselling.

He was also disqualified from driving for 18 months, and as he had no vehicle to fit an alcohol interlock device to, he would not be eligible for the alcohol interlock scheme.

Judge Russell would judicially monitor Beven for the next 18 months, and would receive written reports about Beven’s progress from probation every three months.

“If I’m not happy from what results from that, I can cancel your sentence and return to the starting point for you, which in my view would be a prison sentence of 15 months,” Judge Russell said.