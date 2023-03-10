'I didn't kill him': Murder suspect doesn't know how victim's blood got on his jacket

Filipo Mapusaga, 47, is a suspect in the murder of Simon Bevers, who was attacked as he slept on a Nelson apple orchard in March 2022. Bevers' blood was found on a jacket owned by Mapusaga.

A suspect in the mysterious murder of a Nelson apple orchard worker has emphatically denied any involvement in the crime, saying “I didn’t kill him”.

Filipo Mapusaga, 47, has been interviewed four times by detectives since Simon Bevers, 56, was found lying in a pool of blood in his tent at Eden’s Road Fruit in Hope on March 9 2022.

The father of 10, who is now living in a remote Samoan village, is the owner of an infamous green puffer jacket which police believe was worn by the killer.

In a major breakthrough early in the homicide inquiry, forensic investigators found a streak of Bevers’ blood on the right sleeve of the jacket, which was hanging in the room Mapusaga shared with two other men in a staff accommodation block at the orchard.

The problem was, all three men had access to it, none of them said they’d worn it recently, and there was no way of knowing who was telling the truth.

A year on, the murder remains unsolved, and police have announced a $100,000 reward and immunity from prosecution for information that leads to a conviction.

Despite being a “person of interest” and central to the homicide inquiry, Mapusaga was allowed to leave New Zealand and return to Samoa in May last year.

Late on Wednesday, with the help of a local villager, Stuff spoke to him on the phone at his home on the western tip of the country’s largest island, Savai’i.

“I don’t know how the blood got on my jacket,” he said. “I didn’t kill him. I don’t know who killed him.”

Mapusaga was recruited to work at Eden’s Road Fruit as part of the Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) scheme.

At the time of the murder, he’d been in New Zealand for just over a year - an extended period due to Covid-19. It was the third time he’d crossed the Pacific to pick apples. Money he earned was sent back to Samoa to support his large family.

Stuff Simon Bevers’ blood was found on the right sleeve of Filipo Mapusaga's green puffer jacket.

Eden’s Road Fruit was a temporary home to about 15 people.

Mapusaga shared a room in a staff accommodation block with two other Samoan RSE workers.

Bevers was last seen alive about 8pm on Monday, March 7, as he walked towards the campsite he’d set up in an implement shed. He’d arrived at the orchard a fortnight earlier, after a stint fruit picking in Central Otago.

That same night Mapusaga and three other men were drinking alcohol and listening to music in a nearby caravan.

NZ POLICE Simon Bevers set up two tents behind the car on the right – one for his belongings, and the other for sleeping in.

Bevers was found dead in his tent two days later when a concerned colleague went to check on him.

He’d been attacked in his sleep with a sharp object in what appeared to be a targeted attack. The murder weapon has never been found.

Police previously said none of those who’d been drinking in the caravan reported crossing paths with Bevers on the Monday night, when it’s thought he was killed, saying they’d gone to bed variously between 9.30pm and midnight.

Mapusaga told Stuff he didn’t hear or see anything suspicious.

NZ Police Filipo Mapusaga and three others drank in the pictured caravan on the night police believe Simon Bevers was killed.

“I don’t know anything about [the murder] because I was sleeping the whole night. I told the police everything.”

Two days later, during a massive search of the orchard, investigators found Mapusaga’s blood stained jacket.

Detectives also learned he’d failed a random drug test on March 1, after someone had quietly alerted management that he’d been smoking cannabis.

Mapusaga said he thought it was someone other than Bevers who’d dobbed him in for using drugs.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Police investigate the murder of Simon Bevers at Eden's Road Fruit, near Nelson, in March 2022.

He told Stuff he and Bevers had only crossed paths in a shared kitchen / common room area at the orchard, and got the impression he was a “good man”.

Mapusaga said he hadn’t returned to pick apples this season because “the company and New Zealand immigration wouldn’t allow me to come back”.

He suspected that was because of the failed drug test.

“I feel like there’s no chance to come back to New Zealand to earn money. I really, really liked picking apples.”

Mapusaga’s roommates, two men aged 30 who were not among those drinking in the caravan on the night, told detectives they’d played no part in the murder, and didn’t know who was responsible.

They’ve returned to Eden’s Road Fruit to pick apples this season.

Anyone with information about the case should contact police on 105 and quote the file number 220309/6371, or phone (03) 545 9853.