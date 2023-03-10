Woman sentenced after throwing hot coffee on mum and toddler

A cup of hot coffee was thrown over a young woman.

A woman who threw hot coffee over a mother and her child outside a Dunedin cafe has been sentenced to 18 months intensive supervision.

Amber Thomas-Oliver, 30, appeared via audiovisual link for sentencing before Judge Dominic Flatley in the Dunedin District Court on Friday afternoon.

The 30-year-old, who faced charges of threatening to kill, common assault, and assaults with intent to injure, had spent four months on remand.

Her lawyer Deborah Henderson said her client regretted her action, and ‘’very much wanted to put this behind her’’.

The court heard her relationship with her former partner ended three years ago, but late last year she sent dozens of abusive messages, including a threat to kill. She later poured an unknown chemical over his prized Ford Falcon car.

Her behaviour escalated on November 10 when outside Coffee Culture in the Dunedin suburb of Roslyn, a woman – who was in a relationship with Thomas-Oliver’s ex-partner – felt a hot burning sensation on her neck.

Thomas-Oliver had thrown a full cup of coffee on her and her toddler, who she was putting into a car seat.

She then pushed the victim in the chest, causing her to stumble backwards before pushing the car door onto the victim’s body and head, causing her to fall backwards into the passenger seat and on top of her toddler.

She left, while screaming “I will f...ing kill you”.

The threat was captured on the victim’s phone. She was not injured in the assault.

Judge Flatley noted Thomas-Oliver’s drug and alcohol issues, for which she was now seeking help to address.

He sentenced her to 18 months intensive supervision, with conditions restricting her travel to not go south of the Rakaia River.

She was also sentenced to community detention of six months.