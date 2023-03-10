Cousin of slain dairy worker Janak Patel feared for his life in armed robbery

Watch CCTV of an aggravated robbery in Huntly.

A cousin of the Auckland dairy worker killed in a robbery feared for his life as a gang of armed thugs stormed his dairy.

Their main target? Cigarettes.

Armed with screwdrivers, four thieves ransacked Hakanoa Superette and fled when a delayed fog cannon activated.

The Huntly dairy manager, who declined to be named, said there is no justice in New Zealand for people who are working hard and paying their taxes.

His cousin, Janak Patel, was killed on December 21 when the Rose Cottage Superette dairy in Sandringham was robbed.

“Even Janak’s dying did not bring any changes ... How many killings will it take for the Government to do something? It is still blinded and deaf towards youth crime.

“If I were to die today, who was going to take care of my family?

“Janak is gone, his family suffered a loss and it will never be healed, but what change did it bring?

“We don't need flowers or sympathies, it is the families that suffer, and they know the pain.”

As the foursome ran into his shop on Thursday morning, he feared for his life.

“It gave us a fright, they came too close.”

Supplied An aggravated burglary at a commercial premises on Hakanoa St, Huntly, took place around 8.30am on Thursday.

CCTV footage shows the thieves jumping the counter, and grabbing whatever they could. Cigarettes remained the primary target.

The manager, who escaped into the backroom, said they were armed with screwdrivers.

“Government has to be strict – we are not safe here.”

Taxes on tobacco have been pushing cigarettes further and further out of reach for everyday people and last year, an amendment bill was passed into law limiting the number of approved retailers to 600.

There are now around 6000 retailers across the country.

It’s the second time the manager has been robbed. In 2018, in Auckland, a gun was pointed at his head and this week’s incident brought back the trauma.

Police were called about 8.30am, minutes after the same group are believed to have robbed another shop on Te Putu St, Taupiri.

The store owner, who also wanted to remain anonymous, said every minute at work was filled with anxiety.

“We have to work, can’t exactly quit, because this is our bread and butter ... but the fear is becoming greater than the necessity to work.

“We keep checking the CCTV camera and are scared every time a car is parked outside the shop.

Supplied The glass counter was smashed during an aggravated robbery at a Huntly dairy on Thursday morning.

“Even if I leave the shop to go somewhere, I constantly monitor the camera to confirm the employee is safe.”

He said the offenders had screwdrivers and came close to hurting him.

“I am simply grateful that my kids had just left for the school, or they would have been caught in the crossfire.”

Police, investigating the robberies, believe the two incidents were linked.

“We want to assure the community that we are working hard to locate the offenders and hold them to account,” Inspector William Loughrin said in a statement.

Police appealed to anyone with information to come forward.

Information can be reported to Police on 105, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Meanwhile, police are also looking for those who attempted to break into a Ngāruawāhia supermarket in the early hours of Thursday.

A neighbour alerted police to the burglary of Mills Price Cutter on Whatawhata Ave at around 2.37am.

Police said bolt cutters were used to get in the roller door.

There were a number of vehicles involved that fled towards Auckland.