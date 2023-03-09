Fight between youths in Christchurch leads to charges for 15-year-old

Police have charged a 15-year-old after an incident in Linwood, Christchurch, on Wednesday.

A knife was involved in a disorder incident between a group of youths in Christchurch, police say.

A 15-year-old male will appear in Youth Court in Christchurch on Tuesday charged with two counts of wounding with intent to injure.

Police were called to a disorder incident between a group of youths on Buckleys Rd in Linwood about 5.20pm on Wednesday.

One person received moderate injuries and another person received minor injuries, a police spokesperson said.

A knife was involved in the incident, the spokesperson said.