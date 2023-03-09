Pair charged with arson after suspicious Napier fire

Two people were arrested following an arson of a residential property in Napier last week.

The fire in Bay View happened on Grey Street at about 2.25pm on March 2.

A 33-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man were arrested on Wednesday and charged with arson.

Both were appearing in Napier District Court, with the man appearing on Thursday and the woman due to appear on March 15.

Police said the house was “substantially damaged” but there were no injuries to the occupants.

Bay View was one of the Napier suburbs badly affected by Cyclone Gabrielle.