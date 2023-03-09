Woman arrested after female supermarket worker assaulted

Police responded to an assault on Lichfield Street on Thursday afternoon at central Fresh Choice supermarket. (Google maps)

A 28-year-old woman has been arrested after a female supermarket worker was assaulted in Christchurch.

Police responded to an incident at Fresh Choice on Lichfield St, opposite the Christchurch bus interchange, about 4.50pm on Thursday.

A retail worker on Lichfield St said they saw the supermarket staff member on the ground, with people surrounding her.

The worker had refused to sell the woman alcohol before she was assaulted, they said.

READ MORE:

* Up to 50,000 teachers, principals and support staff to strike next week

* Six potential sites shortlisted for new compost plant, with none on council-owned land

* Meningococcal disease: What is it, who gets it and what does it do?



Privately-funded security guards have been patrolling the central city’s streets since July last year following a rise in antisocial behaviour and violent crime.

According to statistics from the NZ Police data centre, the number of recorded criminal events overall in Christchurch had risen by 10.4% between November 2019 and September 2022.

A police spokesperson said the 28-year-old woman was arrested for assault and breaching bail and is to appear in the Christchurch District Court on Friday.