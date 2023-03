Armed police at a cordon on Heriot Row, Dunedin.

A man allegedly made threats over a phone, leading to a large police response in central Dunedin.

Armed police, including the armed offenders squad, were called to a Heriot Row address, just after 5pm on Thursday.

A residential address was searched and nothing of concern was located, a police spokesperson said.

A person was arrested, with charges yet to be determined.

A cordon around the street was later lifted.