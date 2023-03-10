'Our daughter was failed': Coroner launches formal inquiry into homeless woman's murder

Barbara Campbell, also known as Rose, was fatally attacked in a Christchurch car park in January. (Published in June.)

A coroner has launched a “formal inquiry” into the murder of Christchurch homeless woman Barbara Campbell.

Campbell, 46, also known as Rose, was kicked to death by schizophrenic rough sleeper Richard Landkroon in a New Brighton car park in January last year.

Landkroon was charged with her murder, but later found unfit to stand trial. He is a special patient at Hillmorton Hospital, a mental health facility.

In December, a Ministry of Justice official wrote to Campbell’s parents, Brian and Lorraine, saying Coroner Alexandra Cunninghame was considering opening a formal inquiry into their daughter’s death and asked whether there was anything they wanted her to explore.

READ MORE:

* Two homeless people, a killing in a car park and what went wrong

* Homeless woman asked police to help her move. They didn't, and she was killed

* Homeless woman Barbara Campbell killed by psychotic rough sleeper who kicked her in the head and body '30 times'



Such an inquiry would look at Te Whatu Ora - Canterbury’s (formerly the Canterbury District Health Board) management of Landkroon prior to the murder, and the actions of police who had interactions with both Landkrooon and Campbell on the day of the killing, the official said.

Campbell’s parents responded by email saying they believed their daughter and her killer were “failed by various agencies” and that they’d welcome an inquiry to establish “what went wrong so that an incident like this doesn’t happen again”.

The couple hoped the coroner would scrutinise the involvement Te Whatu Ora - Canterbury, police, the Ministry of Social of Development, and social services like Housing First, had with both Landkroon and their daughter, and whether there was a “lack of communication” between the various agencies.

“We would like to know why the pair were on the streets and not in a secure facility,” they said.

TYRONE SMITH/Supplied Barbara Campbell, known as Rose, shortly before she was killed.

Last month, the Ministry of Justice official again wrote to Campbell’s parents and said “after reviewing evidence and considering your email … the coroner has decided to open a formal inquiry”.

However, she was waiting for information from Te Whatu Ora - Canterbury, which was conducting a “serious adverse event” review – a process that was expected to take about six months to complete, the official said.

At the time of her death, Campbell was estranged from her family, suffering from terminal bowel cancer and had battled alcoholism and mental health issues for many years.

She’d spent time as an inpatient at Hillmorton Hospital, and had refused offers of help from social services, including emergency housing and financial assistance for medical treatment.

SUPPLIED Campbell was murdered while living on the street in Christchurch in January 2022.

Landkroon had substance abuse issues and an extensive history with the mental health system, which included more than 20 hospital admissions across two decades, and a schizophrenia diagnosis.

At the time of the attack, he was receiving mental health treatment on a voluntary basis in the community in Christchurch. His care was last reviewed at the Hereford Centre on January 7, five days before the murder.

At a High Court hearing in October, two expert psychiatrists who gave evidence that Landkroon was unfit to stand trial both pointed to failings in the mental health care he’d received prior to the killing.

“I believe the team that was looking after him did not fully appreciate the extent of his ongoing symptoms at that time,” Associate Professor James Foulds told the court.

He described the general psychiatric services as “beleaguered” and said “their ability to adequately care for people like Mr Landkroon has become seriously compromised in recent decades”.

On the day Campbell was killed, she spoke to police officers attending a disorder incident and asked them to help her move, because she was concerned about the behaviour of a group of men who’d been harassing her.

They didn’t because they didn’t have capacity, and less than two hours later, one of the three men, Landkroon, killed her.

Police previously said the actions of officers involved were “appropriate based on the information they had at the time”.