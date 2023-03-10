'Unprovoked' attack could have had 'devastating' consequences for stabbing victim

Jason Campbell and Jordon Bullen have been sentenced by the Greymouth District Court for a bar assault last year. (File photo)

A man stabbed at a Greymouth bar was left with a knife 10cm deep in his chest, narrowly missing vital organs.

Jason Campbell and Jordon Bullen were sentenced in the Greymouth District Court on Friday for the attack at the Australasian Hotel on July 9 last year.

Judge Mark Callaghan said it was an “unwarranted and unprovoked” attack that could have had “devastating consequences” for the victim as it only just missed vital organs and was quite deep.

The summary of fact says Campbell and Bullen were in the bar’s gaming lounge when they began joking, mocking and arguing with three other men.

“Campbell became visibly riled during this argument with the victims, who did not reciprocate [his] behaviour or demeanour,” the summary says.

Campbell removed the vest he was wearing and turned it inside out to reveal it was a Nomads gang patch. He approached the victim and headbutted him in the side of the head, then quickly left the gaming lounge.

The victim followed him, but two of his friends tried to hold him back. Campbell took a large knife that had been hidden in his clothing, stepped forward and punched towards the victim’s torso with the knife in his hand.

The victim punched Campbell in the head, knocking him backwards. Campbell swung the knife towards the victim, missing the first time, but penetrating his chest the second, leading to a significant bleed.

Campbell was wearing a Nomad gang patch at the time of the stabbing.

Meanwhile, Bullen was waving an extendable baton, threatening the victim and preventing other people from attacking Campbell.

The victim’s wound was 10cm long and 5cm wide but did not enter the inner chest cavity.

Campbell fled the tavern and refused to make a statement to police, but the incident was captured on security cameras.

The victim was stabilised in hospital, and later discharged.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Campbell has been sentenced to jail for the attack, which included a stabbing that only just missed vital organs.

Judge Callaghan sentenced Campbell to three years and nine months in prison for a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, including discounts for his remorse, background and guilty plea.

Campbell’s upbringing had exposed him to drugs and violence. He had been taking drugs since he was 12 and the gang became his family, he said.

Campbell's lawyer said Campbell had just become a father, was in a stable relationship, and wanted a better life for him and his son.

The victim had not wanted to meet Campbell or update his victim impact statement.

Campbell was also sentenced for stealing petrol, two charges of driving while disqualified, and failing to appear in court. He had 14 previous convictions for driving while disqualified and was disqualified again for 18 months.

When Bullen was arrested, police found the baton and a 22. bullet.

Bullen’s lawyer said Bullen had distanced himself from the Coast and was now living in Christchurch. He was about to become a father, which was giving him motivation to stay out of trouble and be more mature in his decision-making.

Judge Callaghan said Bullen did not physically assault anyone but using “menacing” threats justified him being charged with assault with a weapon.

The judge sentenced him to four months’ community detention and nine months’ supervision.