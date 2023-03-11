'I immediately regretted it': Student's first nude pic ends in blackmail

A student’s first nude pic will likely be his last, after the recipient tried to blackmail him.

A student “immediately regretted” sharing their first nude photo when the recipient threatened to send it to his lecturers if he didn’t pay $500.

The University of Otago student is one of dozens hit by a similar scam around the country, with one offender recently unmasked by police as a 15-year-old Dunedin schoolboy.

The Otago student, who Stuff has agreed not to name, was messaged by a young woman on social media platform Snapchat on Sunday.

“I didn’t know this girl at all.”

She asked him where he went to university and what was he studying, and said she was in Auckland and studying law.

The online relationship escalated the next day when she sent him several naked photos of herself, and asked for naked ones of him.

The student said he had previously received unsolicited messages from bot accounts asking him to subscribe to accounts on OnlyFans – a subscription site popular for adult content – but never this type of request.

He had never sent a naked picture of himself before, but many of his friends had, he said.

“This was actually my first time ... I immediately regretted it.”

Jonas Leupe/Supplied It’s important for victims of scams and blackmail attempts to report the incidents, police say.

He sent – as requested – a full body shot of himself naked.

Not long afterwards came the request: send $500 immediately or the picture will be sent to his university and all of his lecturers.

He tried to bide some time by saying he needed to access a student loan payment.

“They were very persistent ... but they gave me time.”

Instead, the student contacted police and told his mother what had happened.

Police advised him to ask for the bank account the offender wanted the money transferred to, so officers could use it to track down the person behind it.

The student was also referred to https://stopncii.org/ – a website aimed to prevent the sharing of intimate images.

Unsplash The woman demanded $500 from the student, or threatened to send his nude picture to his lecturers.

The experience left him with a simple message for others caught up in similar situations: don’t pay the money.

He acknowledged it would be harder to tell young people to stop sharing such images altogether, so advised it was best not to include identifiers, such as your face.

“I feel like harm reduction would be better, than be telling people not to do it.”

Rick Bourne, Southern police’s investigation support supervisor, urged victims to report scam and blackmail attempts to police.

“Where we can, we go after these people.”

Tracing bank accounts, particularly New Zealand accounts, was easier than cases involving payment in the likes of iTunes gift cards “because that could be anywhere in the world”.

Eighty-one reports of such offending were made across the country between December 1 and February 14, including eight in Otago and Southland.

Most of the victims were younger males, aged from 16 to 23, and the cases invariably involved them accepting friend requests from people they didn’t know, before being sent intimate pictures.

“They don’t understand that information is money,” Bourne said.

While many of the blackmailers were offshore, some were based in New Zealand.

The offender in one recent case was revealed to be a 15-year-old schoolboy from Dunedin.

“He did it because he got done by someone else,” Bourne said.

“He was daft enough to put his bank account in there, and then we found out who he was. They don’t realise the implications.”

It was unclear how many people were victims of such offending overall, as many cases were not reported.

“I’ve seen cases where they have paid their money, and the pictures are still being posted,” Bourne said.

“Don’t ever think that when you pay that it is not going to happen, because it is going to happen.”

Bourne urged victims to call police on 105.

“The important things is that they have done nothing wrong, and it is not their fault.”