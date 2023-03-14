Judge calls for calm in the court room as teen jailed for fatal stabbing of 16-year-old

Khanye Eruera Harimate Te HueHue​, 18, has been sentenced to five and a half years in prison for the manslaughter of Zion Purukamu.

A teen has been jailed for five and a half years after fatally stabbing a 16-year-old boy at a birthday party at a Christchurch Airbnb – at an acrimonious sentencing where the judge had to call for calm.

Khanye Eruera Harimate Te HueHue​, 18, appeared for sentencing in relation to the death of Zion Purukamu, 16,​ at the High Court in Christchurch on Tuesday.

Zion died after he was attacked at his girlfriend’s 17th birthday party in Fendalton in August 2021.

He was stabbed in the back, and a friend was stabbed while running away, in what the crown prosecutor said started out as a “schoolboy brawl” prompted by Te HueHue kissing a girl who Zion and his friends said was too intoxicated.

Te HueHue was initially charged with murder, but the charge was later downgraded to manslaughter, and he subsequently pleaded guilty.

He also pleaded guilty to two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm for stabbing two of Zion’s friends during the same incident.

In a courtroom packed full of supporters of the victims and the accused, Justice Rachel Dunningham sentenced TeHueHue on all charges to five years and six months imprisonment, telling him he’d displayed no remorse for his offending.

Zion’s family wore hoodies and jerseys with pictures of him and various tribute messages.

His mother Sharlene and father Adam held an urn carrying their son’s ashes as their victim impact statements were read to the court.

Zion was by his mother’s side wherever she went and was “the best son in the world.” He made his bed before going out on the night he died but never came home, she said.

Supplied Zion Purukamu died after he was attacked at his girlfriend’s 17th birthday party in Christchurch in August last year.

At 16, he already had aspirations to get a job, buy his dream car and home, and to get married and have children of his own.

“I wiped the last tear from his eye…you gave me a life sentence of heartbreak and pain,” Zion’s mother told his killer.

“When you killed my son you killed a part of me too.”

In his statement, Zion’s father said his son was “my heart, my little man.”

“I was so happy when we had him, he never ventured much from his mother’s side…Trying to keep our family together has been hard, knowing he won’t be there breaks my heart and soul.”

He then addressed his son’s killer directly:

“Zion was only 16, thanks to your actions he never came home. Do you have any remorse? I doubt you realise how much this has impacted our family. We will never forgive you for what you have done.”

Zion’s sister told the court her brother was her “protector” and now after his death, her “guardian angel.”

John Kirk Anderson/Stuff Khanye Eruera Harimate Te HueHue​, 18, showed no remorse for the stabbings, his sentencing judge said.

“Do you know what it’s like to forget the sound of your own brother’s voice? That boy whose life you stole was keeping us together, he deserved to live.”

Zion’s older sister Crystal told the court her brother didn’t want to be a street kid and didn’t like normally going out to parties.

He had a bright future and “all he did was protect his girlfriend.”

She described going from “putting him in his cot to putting him in a coffin” and the pain this caused her.

Her daughter would grow up without her uncle around, she said.

“He left us a hero. Rest in peace my brother.”

One of the boys wounded by TeHueHue told the court he was Zion’s best friend and blamed himself for his death because he survived.

He thought he was going to die that night, he said.

Zion was a “leader, role model’ and “losing him has changed us,” the boy said.

Crown prosecutor Deirdre Elsmore told the court what started out as a schoolboy brawl was met with excessive self-defence, with the defendant’s use of a knife.

One of the factors which aggravated the offending, she submitted, was that Zion was stabbed in the back and his friend was stabbed while running away, showing self-defence was not present in all elements.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Forensics officers continue to scour Medbury Tce in Fendalton after a teenager was stabbed to death at a house party and two others were injured.

In response, Harimate TeHueHue’s lawyer Pip Hall KC told the court his client took flight when he was first confronted and was pursued. He was provoked by the victims, Hall submitted.

The Crown’s starting point of 12 years was excessive, Hall said, and was more likely to be in the region of eight years when compared with other similar cases.

There were several outcries from Zion’s family as Harimate TeHueHue’s lawyer submitted the stabbing came about as a result of self-defence.

Justice Dunningham asked for dignity during the hearing for Zion’s sake as things got verbally out of hand.

“Please, for Zion’s sake, be quiet and let each side speak.”

In sentencing Harimate TeHueHue, Justice Dunningham said she was deeply conscious there was nothing she could do to bring Zion back to his family.

She adopted a starting point of 10 years imprisonment for the three stabbings.

The judge allowed a 20% discount for youth, 20% for guilty pleas and lesser discounts for background factors and difficulties in his upbringing. No discount was allowed for remorse.

“I cannot be satisfied you’ve displayed genuine remorse,” the judge said.

The discounts were met with sighs and displeased comments from the victim’s family.

The judge arrived at a final sentence of five years and six months imprisonment.

John Hawkins/Stuff Justice Rachel Dunningham said TeHueHue showed no remorse for the death of Zion.

The offending

According to the summary of facts, Zion and several of his friends attended a birthday party at a house on Medbury Tce on August 13 last year. The group called themselves “the Rowley Boys” as a number of them were from Rowley Ave in Hoon Hay.

The party was held at a house that was rented out as an Airbnb property. About 80 people were present after the birthday girl sent out invitations via Instagram.

Te HueHue arrived at the party about 10pm with two associates. The two groups were not known to each other.

At some point in the evening, Zion and his friend confronted Te HueHue about kissing a girl they considered was too drunk. They told Te HueHue to leave, but he refused and a physical altercation ensued.

Several of the Rowley Boys chased Te HueHue out onto the street and then over to a neighbouring property. The group eventually returned to the driveway of the Medbury Tce house where the altercation continued.

At some stage, Te HueHue removed a knife from his clothing and stabbed Zion in the abdomen and back. One of the stab wounds pierced Zion’s aorta.

Zion staggered away and across the road before falling to the ground.

Zion’s 14-year-old friend did not realise Zion had been stabbed, and continued fighting with Te HueHue, during which the friend was stabbed in the chest.

Te HueHue began running along Medbury Tce and the 14-year-old old tried to chase him before falling to the ground.

Another friend of Zion’s, a 17-year-old boy who was not involved in the fight, was standing on Medbury Tce at the time. Te HueHue stabbed the 17-year-old as he ran past causing a serious laceration to his spleen.

Party-goers administered first aid on the three seriously injured victims and called emergency services.

Zion was rushed to hospital, but was declared dead shortly after his arrival.

The 14-year-old and 17-year-old were also rushed to hospital where they were admitted to ICU.

The 14-year-old suffered a single stab wound to his chest which punctured his lung, while the 17-year-old suffered a stab wound to the chest which lacerated his spleen.

When spoken to by police, Te HueHue admitted he stabbed the three victims but said it was in self-defence.