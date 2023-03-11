Man smashes into ATM in Queenstown bank ramraid

Dozens of people watched as a car smashed through the front door of the BNZ bank on Friday night.

A man has been arrested after ramraiding a Queenstown bank on Friday night in front of dozens of onlookers spilling out of fast food joints.

The man, driving a white hatchback reversed into the BNZ Bank branch on Camp St several times before stepping out of the car to inspect his damage.

Police were called to the scene about 11.45pm, and arrived just as the car sped away.

A video by witnesses shows the man, wearing shorts with a red-and-black chequered blanket draped over his head, stepping out of the car while onlookers look to confront him.

Customers from the McDonald’s next door watched on, some videoing, as people attempted to stop the driver after he hit the bank a second time.

The man got back into the car and left the scene without anything being taken, a police spokesperson said.

Police soon located the vehicle and followed it at a distance along State Highway 6. The vehicle was successfully spiked south of Kingston and stopped soon after, the spokesperson said.

The driver was taken into custody without incident and is facing charges in relation to the incident.