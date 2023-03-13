Nowhere to put a man living too close to his alleged victim

A man is back living in the apartment only metres from his alleged victim after a court was unable to change bail conditions.

A man who was on bail only metres from the front door of the woman he allegedly sent multiple dirty texts to is back living in his apartment because there is nowhere else he can go.

Anna – Stuff has changed her name for her protection – felt she had to leave her home since she would not be able to avoid him.

After Stuff began asking questions about why a judge had not fully heard Anna’s views, police confirmed they were apologising. A later judge had continued bail at a second appearance.

On Monday police sought to bring the case back before a district court judge to have it reheard.

READ MORE:

* Woman sentenced after throwing hot coffee on mum and toddler

* Laws allowing victims' right to speak still court controversy two decades on

* Prisoners to get free phone calls, but face-to-face visits still lacking

* 'Cunning' fake doctor jailed for seven years after forging Auckland University degree



However, despite a judge’s concern about the proximity, the man has nowhere else to go and there is no housing for him.

On Christmas Day, Anna said she received a note under her door from the alleged offender - who lives on the same floor as her in a central Wellington building. He had been living there for months but was reclusive.

He wanted to have coffee and left his phone number.

Anna said she texted him saying they could do that in January but was not prepared for what happened next.

He allegedly began sending her texts - textbombing - saying he was horny, wanted sex and he was nude.

Wellington District Court judge Jan Kelly​ declined to vary the man’s bail. She said there would need to be a change of circumstance to allow her jurisdiction to do so and there was not.

However, Judge Kelly said it was an exceptional situation and she would hope it would be urgently addressed with a view to getting the man alternative accommodation.

The man pleaded not guilty to doing an indecent act, offensive language and pleaded guilty to unrelated firearm charges and is due back before Wellington District Court in two weeks.