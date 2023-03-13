Overseas visitor charged over Queenstown crash gets name suppression

A driver from overseas has been charged with dangerous driving after this crash, which left a Queenstown chef with a spinal injury.

An overseas man accused of dangerous driving and injuring a Queenstown chef has been granted interim name suppression due to the level of online bullying and racial abuse he and his family have suffered.

Judge Russell Walker granted the name suppression in the Queenstown District Court on Monday, despite the man being named and his photographed published in national and international media.

The man is accused of dangerous driving causing injury, in Queenstown, on January 27.

It is alleged he was driving on the wrong side of the road.

The man’s court appearance was excused, and he is yet to enter a plea.

Defence lawyer Michael Walker said that since the publication of the stories the man and his family had suffered online bullying and racist abuse daily.

“He has been subject to some of the worst online viral attacks I’ve seen.”

“This level of nastiness or racist attacks and abuse is entirely inappropriate,” he said.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff The crash happened on Frankton Rd near the entrance to the Oak Shores apartment blocks, in Queenstown.

Judge Walker said that while “horse had already bolted” in terms of the man’s name being published, the threshold for interim name suppression was low.

“I cannot say that the application is totally spurious, contrived or without merit.”

An application for full name suppression would need to be argued at the man’s next appearance.

The name was removed from a previous Stuff story when the application for interim name suppression was made last week.

Sara Duan previously told Stuff she was driving to work as a chef at a Queenstown hotel to prepare breakfast at 5am when she collided head-on with the car.

Police arrived soon after, and she was taken to the local hospital in an ambulance.

She was treated for a spinal fracture and remains off work.

Her car was written off in the crash.

Walker said the crash had been painted as a hit-and-run in some media reports, but the man had offered to lend assistance at the scene and was told to keep away by a taxi driver.

The man stayed at the scene and talked to police.

He flew to Auckland where he became caught up in a flooding that led to flights being delayed and changed.

The man is due to appear in the Queenstown District Court on April 24 when it is anticipated a full name suppression hearing will be held.