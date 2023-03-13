Neighbours punch-up over kids' scooters

One mother punched another five times in the face after an argument over their children’s bikes and scooters.

It was not a case of love thy neighbour in suburban Dunedin over the weekend.

Police were called to reports of an assault on Bruntsfield Pl, in the Dunedin suburb of Corstorphine, on Sunday about 7.30pm.

‘’Two neighbours have got into an argument over their childrens’ bikes and scooters,’’ Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

READ MORE:

* Female driver bottles male passenger, flees police

* Man rammed with car after bottle throwing incident

* Six in car driven by drunk driver - including one in the boot



A 30-year-old woman punched her female neighbour five times in the face.

She was arrested, and later bailed. She was charged with assault and was expected to appear in the Dunedin District Court at a later date.