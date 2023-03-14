Man elects trial by jury on sexual, drug and objectionable publication charges

The man, who has interim name suppression, entered not guilty pleas at Blenheim District Court on Monday.

A man has denied 21 charges including unlawful sexual connection, making or copying objectionable material, and several drugs charges.

The man, who has been granted interim name suppression, appeared via audiovisual link while in custody at Blenheim District Court on Monday to enter pleas.

He faced eight counts of unlawful sexual connection, as well as charges of assault with intent to injure, threatening to kill, strangulation, and two counts of assaulting a family member.

He was also charged with two counts of possessing an objectionable publication, and a charge of making or copying objectionable material, as well as cultivating cannabis, and possession of ecstasy, methamphetamine, methamphetamine utensils, and an unlawful firearm.

The charges were alleged to have happened between 2016 and 2022.

The defendant entered not guilty pleas and elected trial by jury.

He was remanded in custody to a case review hearing on May 15.