Mum of young boys who ransacked a house and killed pet fish may lose custody of all children

A woman’s sons are known to run away, but one escape has taken a turn which has been devastating.

Two primary-aged boys ransacked a Christchurch property, causing damage and killing the homeowners’ pet fish. The violent act was preventable, reports SINEAD GILL.

The mother of two young high-needs boys who ransacked a Christchurch property and killed the homeowners’ fish says she has since received threats online and may now lose custody of her children.

The woman, who previously had the community’s sympathy, said she was “devastated” to learn of what her sons did.

She – with the support of high-profile advocate Dr Sue Bagshaw – said what happened was a product of a stubborn state care system.

A victim told Chris Lynch Media they came home to broken windows, paint on the carpet, destroyed valuables and several other damaged items on Friday.

One or both boys killed the pet fish, had shaved their heads and used dangerous objects.

National Party leader Christopher Luxon subsequently weighed in, calling on Oranga Tamariki to “make a strong, powerful intervention” with the family.

The boys’ mother, who cannot be named as her children’s identities are protected, said her 6-year-old’s running off had worsened following the birth of his baby sister.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Oranga Tamariki chief executive Sir Wira Gardiner and pou tikanga (cultural leader) Doug Hauraki announce the closure of Te Oranga in Christchurch. (Video first published in July 2021)

But it wasn’t her he ran from. It didn’t matter if he was with a caregiver, a family member or in OT custody – he was good at escaping, she said.

“He just says that he can’t help it. It’s just like an impulse.”

Having survived state care herself, she said she was in “a constant state of fear” of her children being taken away by OT, and anyone who experienced state care would understand.

“There is a lot of abuse and stuff in the homes … especially from some caregivers.

“If my kids aren’t with me, who will protect them?” she said.

As a girl she was removed from her family, having grown up around substance abuse and gangs, but experienced little kindness in state care.

In some cases she was neglected and abused. She became pregnant to an older man before reaching adulthood and, when she gave birth to her eldest, lost custody within hours due to her own substance abuse and mental health problems.

But she recovered. Four more children later, she is now no different from any other single parent who lacks parenting skills but does their best, according to Bagshaw, who has worked with her since she was 11.

Bagshaw said with no experience of routines, boundaries and overall good parenting, she was set up to fail.

“The kids ... throw food and don't do as they're told. But they are fed, she baths them every day, they’ve always got clean clothes,” she said.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Dr Sue Bagshaw says the cost of removing and traumatising all five children would greatly outweigh the cost of in-home support.

Bagshaw said the only difference between these children and other large families with high-needs kids was that these were watched closely by the state.

“If you've been in OT care yourself your kids are watched automatically ... They say it isn't a policy, but I've observed it so many times it must be.”

Bagshaw said the woman’s home was chaotic but not unsafe. She believed removing her children wouldn’t fix bad behaviour, only traumatise them further at a cost to the taxpayer.

Both Bagshaw and the woman described support from OT as sitting in a room and being told what to do – usually, to surrender custody of a child.

The woman refused, and said she was made to feel unreasonable and helpless.

She was told on Monday through a lawyer that OT intended to remove her custody of all five children. An OT spokesperson declined to comment on whether this was the case.

Bagshaw said last week the cost of putting each child into alternative care would greatly outweigh the cost of keeping them together and giving their mum the tools to become a better parent.

In the last month she has written to the chief executive of OT about the woman’s situation and met witha senior manager, advocating for greater support.

“Boys who've been in state care go to jail … girls get pregnant to older men,” Bagshaw said.

“Time after time, nothing is done to prevent it, then they take the kids away.”