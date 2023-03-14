Escalation of violence and robberies forces Hamilton dairy owner to walk away

Dairy owner Bhupendra Patel is closing the doors on Sunday due to robberies and ramraids.

Masked robbers waving around a machete during a robbery in February was the last straw for a Hamilton dairy owner who is shutting his doors and walking away.

Buhpendra Patel who owns Jai Jalaram Showgrounds Superette in Claudelands will close his door for the final time on Sunday after 13 years in business.

The threat of robberies, ramraids and the increasing violence that come with them forced the decision for Patel and his family.

The popular dairy was robbed at around 2pm on February 4, when masked men pulled up in a car outside and headed indoors with a machete.

“I pushed the button [of the fog cannon] and ran out the back of the shop.”

A neighbour of Patel’s saw the robbery happening and decided to record it on his phone for evidence to give to the police.

One of the offenders took offence and hit him on the shoulder with a machete, resulting in hospital treatment.

Follow the incident, Patel’s adult children told him he needed to close the shop.

It’s not the first time the dairy has been targeted, with a ramraid occurring last year.

Patel, 63, will take early retirement and spend time with his family including his two grandchildren instead of nervously looking at who is approaching his shop door for 12 hours a day.

Christel Yardley/Stuff The Jai Jalaram Showgrounds Superette after an aggraveated robbery on February 4, 2023.

Patel has security measures such as a fog cannon, security system and steel reinforced doors but hasn’t been able to get bollards put in front of the building.

He doesn’t see the point in having a caged area around the counter.

“They can put a gun through it. We are also afraid of guns. If I put a good grill system up, and in and out button [at the door] I still won’t know if they have a gun.”

Patel makes sure the door is kept shut with an open sign on the front for a reason.

“I will be mostly behind the counter, and if masked men come, it takes a bit of time to open the door, I press the button [for the fog cannon] and run away.”

The dairy does have cigarettes, and Patel would be willing to get rid of them but feels that he would still be robbed for something else.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Bhupendra Patel has owned the dairy for the past 13-years but has been trying to sell it for the past two years.

Patel admits the decision to close is hard, and he will miss his regular customers. But he’s also been trying to sell the business for the past two years with no success. He has also struggled to find staff because they’re afraid of the robberies.

This has meant Patel has worked in the shop full-time 7am to 7pm, seven days a week.

“The last day off was in May when I had three weeks for my son’s wedding in India.”

Patel doesn’t think he’ll be alone in closing up his business.

“If these robberies are going to keep happening [other shop owners] will be fed up. Someone will be beaten very badly, you lie in hospital, your shop will be closed. Even if a shop is open it’s still going to be scary, businesses will be closing up.”

With businesses tough to sell, Patel believes other owners will close their doors and walk away as well.

Patel has been a business owner for 22-years in Waikato, starting with a $2 shop after he arrived from Fiji in 2002 before owning three other dairies.

Taking early retirement, Patel said he will spend the first month relaxing, before working on his 7.4ha property in Tamahere.

“I have a vegetable garden. My hobby is gardening, the front part of my section is fruit trees, a few rose plants. So I might beautify my front part by planting all sorts of flowers.”

Patel said his family are happy about the decision.

“They are worried something will happen over here. They won’t be able to come over and help.”

Patel would like Hamilton City Council to discuss more with businesses about what is required to keep shop staff safe.

”The mayor and councillors should know what is happening, they come when they want the votes but don’t come back once elected.”

Patel said he’s previously approached the council. But he will write a “big note” and give it to the council once he’s sorted out his business.