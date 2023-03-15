CCTV footage shows murder-accused dumping long, rigid object day after alleged killing

CCTV footage shows murder-accused David Benbow arriving at a Christchurch dump on May 23, 2017, the day after he allegedly shot his childhood friend.

Murder-accused David Benbow went to the dump with a boot load of rubbish on the day after he allegedly shot his best mate and tossed out a long, skinny object about a metre long.

Benbow, 54, is on trial at the High Court in Christchurch accused of murdering his childhood friend Michael McGrath, 49, on May 22, 2017, because he was furious about McGrath dating his ex-partner Joanna Green.

It’s alleged he shot McGrath with his .22 rifle after inviting him to his house at Candys Rd​, Halswell, to help shift railway sleepers that morning. The firearm and McGrath’s body have never been found.

The jury was shown enhanced video footage of Benbow arriving at the Parkhouse Rd Eco-drop transfer station about 1.30pm on May 23, 2017 when he threw out less than 20kg of refuse from the boot of his car.

READ MORE:

* Murder-accused David Benbow appeared relaxed about ex-partner dating best mate

* Murder-accused tells his counsellor he wants to destroy Michael McGrath

* Murder-accused Googled 'human body' and 'anatomy' before alleged shooting



George Heard/Pool Murder-accused David Benbow is on trial in the High Court in Christchurch.

Police have also not been able to locate a jersey Benbow was seen wearing on CCTV footage taken on May 22.

Senior Constable Danny Schaare told the jury the footage showed Benbow backing towards the pit in his Toyota Camry and removing a tied-up, white plastic bag.

He then dumped two handfuls of dark-coloured clothing and returning to the boot, grabbed dark-coloured pants, and a pair of shoes with tied up laces, which he chucked into the pit.

After dumping a few other small items, he threw out a rigid, long, skinny item approximately 1m long, a small piece of fabric of cloth and a piece of paper or plastic.

Previous evidence has established police were unable to find any of the items Benbow dumped despite an extensive 45-day search of the Kate Valley landfill where the rubbish was taken.

./Stuff ESR scientist Sally Coulson giving evidence in the High Court murder trial of David Benbow.

In other evidence on Wednesday, the jury was told Benbow’s vehicle was recorded going to the Parkhouse transfer station twice before May 2017, once in December 2015 and once in April 2016. On those occasions 240kg and 100kg was dumped.

Sally Coulson, a forensic scientist at the Institute of Environmental Science and Research (ESR), said she had compared six brown fibres found on the driver’s seat of McGrath’s car with a brown woollen jersey used by Benbow.

The fibres could not be excluded as coming from the jersey, she said.

Coulson said she also compared blue fibres found on the driver’s seat of McGrath’s car and Benbow’s vehicle. In her opinion the fibres could not be excluded as having come from the same source.

In cross-examination by Marc Corlett KC, she agreed she had no way of knowing how the fibres got on the seats and the fibres could have come from variety of sources.

It was true that even if “we could somehow establish the fibres came from the same source you can’t tell whether that source was something worn by Mr Benbow sitting in both cars or by Mr McGrath sitting in both cars”.