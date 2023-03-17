Knock, knock: Store controlling customer entry after shoplifting, assaults

“You definitely feel unsafe,” Backdoor manager Poppy Lowrie said. She and assistant manager Kanika Aish now open the door for each customer.

“Rampant shoplifting and assaults on staff” have pushed a clothing store to lock the doors and decide who to let in.

Central Hamilton’s Backdoor shop on Bryce St made the change on March 7, after two large thefts in as many days.

This comes as two Hamilton dairies close their doors for good due to the escalating violent crime in the city.

A sign at Backdoor asks customers to knock or phone to get inside.

“Due to rampant shoplifting and assaults on staff we have had to resort to opening on demand ONLY,” the notice says. “Apologies to genuine customers but safety and wellbeing of our staff is our greatest concern.”

Thefts were getting out of control, shop policy doesn’t allow them to physically stop people, and they didn’t know what to do, manager Poppy Lowrie said.

“I think [thieves have] kind of changed their behaviour, they’ve been acting friendly. We’ve been serving them and next minute they’ve got an armful of stuff, and they’re running out the store with it.”

MARK TAYLOR / STUFF Youth justice works for 90% of people, Waikato District Commander Superintendent Bruce Bird says, "but there is this top group that are proving very, very difficult".

“We’ve got people coming with getaway cars, and they’re parking them outside the store.”

The shop is isolated, Lowrie said, making it easier for people to get away with stealing.

Shoplifting is happening at least once a week, but two large thefts in consecutive days were the catalyst for change.

“We thought, they’re clearly connected and if they know they can get away with it, they will keep coming back.”

So now Lowrie and assistant manager Kanika Aish have the electronic glass doors locked and decide who they’ll let in.

“It’s really, really hard, because you just want to give everyone the benefit of the doubt,” Lowrie said. “I feel like I am a very trusting person which can be a good thing but also a bad thing.”

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff A sign warns of the new “opening on demand” policy at Backdoor.

She has seen people of all ages steal and admits fearing for her safety with the retail crime increasing and becoming more violent.

“We have been made well aware to use our judgement and know that most people who are stealing are usually not in the right mindset anyway, they may have a weapon or could be on something. So you don’t want to risk your safety for a t-shirt. But you definitely feel unsafe.”

Central Hamilton Business Association general manager Vanessa Williams said it’s awful to see that kind of signage, but understands why.

“Other retailers are using controlled entry like jewellers, but they don’t have the signage.”

She said the increase of violent crime comes on the back of a difficult few years for retailers, of Covid-19, escalating prices and finding staff.

Williams hopes Backdoor’s situation is temporary and enough to disrupt the criminal behaviour. But there needs to be a long-term solution for all retailers.