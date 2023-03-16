Teen in court after posting 'traditional' Christmas Day burnouts on TikTok

Cody Wills, 19, was charged with sustained loss of traction after doing burnouts on Christmas Day (file photo).

A teen who posted a video of himself doing burnouts on social media has wound up in court.

Cody Wills, 19, had his Mazda Bounty “green-stickered” by police on Christmas Eve last year, meaning it was unlikely to pass a warrant of fitness, and could not be driven again until it had a new warrant.

The next day Wills was driving the vehicle on Jeffries Rd, in Rapaura, northwest of Blenheim, about 3.55pm.

A friend took a video of Wills behind the wheel as he performed multiple burnouts and skids, a police summary of facts said. Wills then uploaded that video to social media platform TikTok on December 26.

When spoken to by police, Wills told police that doing burnouts and skids was a “Christmas Day tradition”.

He was charged with sustained loss of traction, which he admitted at the Blenheim District Court on Monday.

Wills told Judge Bruce Davidson that he was employed as a construction worker, and losing his licence would affect his ability to drive to and from work.

He had initially chosen to represent himself, but the hearing was adjourned briefly to allow Wills to speak with a duty lawyer.

Lawyer Josh Smith then told Judge Davidson that Wills would be able to pay a fine, and was seeking the minimum mandatory period of disqualification from driving.

Judge Davidson disqualified Wills from holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months, and fined him $200.

“The big message, Mr Wills, is that your licence is gold. They are really to be valued,” Judge Davidson said.