The crime numbers that drove dairy owners to despair in Hamilton

Youth justice works for 90% of people, Waikato District Commander Superintendent Bruce Bird says, "but there is this top group that are proving very, very difficult".

The city’s top cop says the youth justice system works well for 90 percent of offenders, but his words will be cold comfort for retailers enduring unprecedented attacks from ramraiders and armed thieves.

Already this week two dairy owners have called it quits and closed their shops in despair after repeated ramraids and unmitigated violent attacks.

On Wednesday Waikato District Commander Superintendent Bruce Bird renewed his pledge to hunt down offenders and hold them accountable.

Two Hamilton dairy owners will this week shut up shop for good after being victims of aggravated robberies and ramraids in recent months.

Last year in Waikato there were 322 smash and grabs, and 93 ramraids.

In the same period police caught 55 offenders who were arrested 185 times for about 600-odd prosecutions.

“What I would say to all the people in the Waikato is we are here, we are working our backsides off to keep you safe and that’s what we will continue to do because that is what we swear to do.”

Bird said they are making sure they get the offenders before the courts.

“At the top end offending, we oppose bail if bail conditions are given. We are very, very active in getting out there and checking the bail conditions, and if the offenders are breaching we will hold them to account for that as well.”

He admits police are seeing victimisation steadily growing in Kirikiriroa, especially in the retail area.

“To deal with that we set up a team under the operation name Operation Pryor whose sole job is to investigate and hunt these offenders and hold them to account for those activities.”

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Waikato police district commander superintendent Bruce Bird.

Asked if those retailers who have been forced out of business by criminals are being let down by police, Bird said “no”.

“I don’t think they’re being let down by the police. We are doing a heck of a lot of work to hold those offenders to account. That is our job to hold offenders to account, we get out there and work to identify these offenders and when we do identify them we arrest them.

“Whether there are other agencies in there that are potentially, those are matters you will need to follow up with them.”

He acknowledges youths using weapons for aggravated robberies is “absolutely terrifying and very scary.”

Last calendar year there were 72 aggravated robberies in the retail sector, so far, three months into 2023 there have already been 28.

Bird said the Waikato has a large number of repeat offenders and gangs are involved.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Dairy owner Bhupendra Patel is closing the doors on Sunday due to robberies and ramraids

“There are some parents driving this, and don’t get me wrong there are some parents who are really good and are trying to keep their kids out of it.

“There are a lot of drivers, money, status you name it they’ve all got it as their different motivations.”

He feels overall, the youth justice system model works for 90% of the people, but there is a top group that is proving very difficult.

“Some of the offenders [ages] are in single figures, principally our average age is around 16.5 to 17 years old.

“We do get some older people who have been out there organising the activities, but those are people who have no regard for anybody else whatsoever.”

Bird said the mindset of the offenders is that they just don’t care.

“If they decide they’re going to do a ramraid, a smash and grab an aggravated robbery, it’s clear to us with our interviews with them that they have not thought of consequences whatsoever, it’s the here and the now.”

Bird said the youths have their networks running and they learn from each other from all around the country, with youth justice facilities spread all around the country.

He is well aware that frustrated shop owners could take retaliation into their own hands.

“We talk to business associations and other ethnic groups and advice to them is don’t, it’s not worth the aggravation. I can understand it, but our advice is don’t.”

Bird said it’s a really sad state of affairs for retailers.

“Our advice to the retailers is to look after yourself and your family. That is the number one priority There is no point in attempting to engage with these people, and we know having worked with a lot of these retailers they have good safety plans in place.

“What I would say to the community out there is we are arresting people at the moment.”