'Naive, gullible' community gardens boss caught in massive drug bust

The head of Wellington’s Ōwhiro Bay community gardens – which supports those on electronic sentences – is now on home detention himself at the gardens.

Mark Forsyth​ has sentenced to 10 months for being a party to importing one of the largest hauls of GBL, often called fantasy, ever seen in the country.

He had pleaded guilty to the charge.

Wellington District Court judge Andrew Becroft​ said on Monday Forsyth was stupid if not idiotic.

READ MORE:

* Company unwittingly imported 'enormous' haul of liquid drug for dealer

* Three more charged after drug syndicate allegedly imported more than 7000 litres of GBL

* More than a billion dollars in social harm: Wellington police lay charges for importing thousands more litres of GBL

* ‘Highly dangerous’ meth-like substitute found in parcel delivered to unsuspecting resident in Wellington

* Wellington man charged with 'enormous' 2000-litre 'date rape' GBL drug importation, equivalent to $288m of community harm

* Ten firearms, methamphetamine and GBL found at Lower Hutt property after search



“And there is no other way to put it, you were naive and gullible,”

Forsyth’s company Owhiro Builders employed Justin Rankin,​ who was sentenced to seven years and five months in 2022 for his involvement in Operation Skipjack, which ran from 2017 to 2020.

Becroft said Forsyth paid the deposit on two shipments of GBL – brought into the country as an industrial plastic mold​ cleaner and used during the plastic manufacturing process.

He also paid the balance of two other importations.

Supplied/Police GBL seized by police during Operation Skipjack.

Forsyth also supported amendments to Rankin’s bail to allow him to move around Wellington, picking up the cleaner, storing it and decanting it into smaller containers.

GBL is so potent that the standard dose is 1ml to 3ml. It sells for about $3 to $5 a millilitre in New Zealand and the difference between the desired effect and an overdose could be a matter of millilitres.

The judge said all that needed to happen for the cleaner to be sold as GBL was to rename and it and remove the hazardous warning label.

Judge Becroft said Forsyth had involvement with a total of 1116.7litres – about half of what Rankin had involvement with, which would have had a possible profit of about $2 million.

He said there was no evidence of any distribution or supply from Forsyth, who appeared to have been taken advantage of by Rankin.

ROSA WOODS/STUFF On November 17, Detective Inspector Darrin Thomson addressed the media after Wellington police seized the largest amount of GBL, known as the "date rape" drug, in New Zealand's history. (Video first published November 2020).

Becroft said there did not appear to be any financial gain. Forsyth’s company had gone into liquidation and Forsyth himself was not a good financial manager.

Lawyer Phil Mitchell​ said Forsyth was living in a squalid caravan and there was nothing to say he had oversight in any of the offending.

Forsyth was running a new business and involved in overseeing other people on electronically monitored sentence with the trust he is involved in, he said.

Ōwhiro Community Gardens is run by the Mokai Kainga Trust. Forsyth’s title is chief executive officer.