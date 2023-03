Police are investigating the death of a person in Ngāruawāhia address on Wednesday night (file photo).

A 23-year-old man has been charged with murder after a person was found dead at a Ngāruawāhia address.

Police were called to reports of a serious assault at a Cavan St address shortly before 9:30pm on Wednesday.

A person at the residence had already died, and another person was taken into custody.

Police said not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident.

The man is scheduled to appear in Hamilton District Court on Thursday.