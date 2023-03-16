Man in court on murder charge following serious assault

Police were called to reports of a serious assault at a home in Cavan St, Ngaruawahia shortly before 9:30pm on Wednesday.

A 23-year-old man has appeared in court, charged with murder, after a woman was found dead at a Ngāruawāhia home on Wednesday night.

The man, who lives in Ngaruawahia, appeared in the Hamilton District Court on Thursday.

He was granted name suppression by Judge Brett Crowley and remanded to the Henry Rongomau Bennett Centre at Waikato Hospital until his next appearance, which will be in the High Court in Hamilton on April 4.

A person at the residence had already died, and another person was taken into custody, they said.

Police said they were not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident.