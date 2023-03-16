High school warns of 'potential anti-social behaviour' as students prepare to celebrate St Patrick's Day

A student drinks outside a Castle St flat before it is shut down by police during St Patrick’s Day celebrations in 2022.

A high school near Dunedin’s student quarter has issued a warning about potential bad behaviour among revellers celebrating St Patrick’s Day.

It's one of the busiest days on the student calendar, with police hoping festivities to mark this year’s St Patrick’s Day on Friday won’t include injuries and a spike in the number of people going to hospital.

Logan Park High School sent a notice to parents and caregivers “to be aware of potential anti-social behaviour by crowds” on Friday.

“Last year there were large groups of people behaving inappropriately around the Logan Park school route before and after school,” the newsletter from co-principals Kristan Mouat and Peter Hills said.

“Some of our young people found the drunken, rowdy gatherings frightening to navigate on the way to and from school.”

HAMISH MCNEILLY/STUFF Emergency services help a person who had fallen from a roof of a Castle St flat earlier shut down by police.

Last year’s festivities made headlines after two people were seriously injured falling from buildings.

Dozens of emergency services staff were involved in the fallout from drunken revellers partying across several locations in the student quarter.

That included a 19-year-old man injured falling off a roof on Castle St, and a 22-year-old student being left unconscious with blood coming out of his ears after falling from a stairwell at a Park St flat.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Police last year shut down a party on Castle St hours before a person fell from a roof.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said residents planning events were encouraged to register their flats on the Good One party register.

Those who registered were reminded of their responsibilities, including that arrests could be made if people ended up on the roof of a flat.

Police are working alongside campus watch, the University of Otago proctor, and North Dunedin liquor outlets – which were encouraged to sell cans rather than alcohol in glass bottles – to head-off problems.

“Be responsible with your drinking,” Bond said.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Students celebrate St Patrick's Day at a lookout above Lovelock Ave in Dunedin. (File photo)

In addition to the party hotspot of Castle St, other popular locations where students were expected to congregate included Bracken’s View for mainly first year students, and a large flat near Logan Park, which in 2020 was linked to a mumps outbreak.

St Patrick’s Day attracts revellers to Dunedin from other area, but police said they were not aware of large numbers of people planning to head to the city.

In addition to the increased police on patrol, volunteers from the Red Frogs support organisation will also be on the ground looking after student welfare, including providing water and lollies.

University of Otago’s student services director Claire Gallop said flat gatherings and street parties to celebrate St Patrick’s Day were not endorsed by the institution.

“Messages urging students to look after each other and make good choices when socialising have been directed to students on multiple platforms in the past three weeks.”

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff St Patrick's Day celebrations in Dunedin's student quarter often start early.

Last year, emergency services were kept busy attending several disorder-related jobs and helping people who had cut themselves on smashed glass, or were drunk.

Some students attributed that to pent-up frustration, as many had spent the traditionally busy start of the year in isolation due to the Covid outbreak.

Dunedin Hospital’s emergency department treated 28 people linked to 2022’s St Patrick’s Day celebrations, including for broken bones and injuries relating to glass.