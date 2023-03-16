Public servants who deny making financial gain from post-quake city await fate

Simon Nikoloff and Gerard Gallagher, pictured in 2021, are accused of the corrupt use of public information in their times as Canterbury Earthquake Recovery Agency (CERA) executives.

Public servants accused of using official information for their own financial gain in their roles as Canterbury quake recovery experts are still awaiting their fate.

Jurors concluded a fourth day of deliberations on Thursday in the High Court trial of Simon Nikoloff and Gerard Gallagher. The trial has run for five weeks and called on 27 witnesses.

Gallagher earlier pleaded not guilty to three charges while Nikoloff denied two charges, both relating to the alleged corrupt use of official information.

The jury heard the pair were employed in 2014 as investment facilitators for the Canterbury Earthquake Recovery Authority, then its successor Ōtākaro.

Jurors retired to deliberate their verdict on Monday following the judge’s summing up of the case, and will continue again on Friday.