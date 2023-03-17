Police arrest second man in relation to drive-by shooting in Dunedin

Police at the scene of a reported drive-by shooting on Thomas Burns St in Dunedin.

A second man has been arrested in relation to a drive-by shooting in Dunedin.

The incident happened on Thomas Burns St last Friday, March 10, and involved the alleged drive-by shooting of vehicle with people in it.

A 53-year-old man was arrested and charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice.

He was due to appear in Dunedin District Court on Friday.

A 25-year-old man was earlier arrested and charged with attempted murder, Detective Sergeant Hayden Smale, of the Dunedin organised crime unit, said.

He appeared in the Dunedin District Court on Wednesday and was remanded in custody to reappear on April 4.

On Thursday, police conducted further searches to the incident and found the vehicle and firearm they believed were involved in the incident, Smale said.