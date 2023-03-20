Fatal crash driver loses conviction appeal but gets time off sentence

A woman who caused the death of another driver when she clipped his car while undertaking in a merging lane has lost an appeal against her conviction and discharge – but has had 80 hours knocked off her community work sentence.

Lucilla Brunt​​ had been found guilty of careless driving causing the death of 20-year-old David Armstrong​ and is now appealing her conviction and sentence.

In undertaking, a driver passes on the left of another vehicle.

The pair had been driving in separate vehicles on SH2. They had both been stopped at the Gibbons St lights in Upper Hutt and when the lights turned green, left about the same time. The two lanes then merged into one and Brunt’s car clipped Armstrong’s. He was killed in the collision and two others in another car were injured.

A district court judge ruled Brunt should have reduced her speed to let Armstrong in – even though he was performing an illegal driving manoeuvre.

READ MORE:

* Poor design or speed, the road over Remutaka Hill is a killer

* Speed limit drop to 60kph proposed for Remutaka Hill road to Wairarapa

* Driver in fatal accident appeals her careless driving conviction

* Concerns raised about road after motorcyclist death



She was sentenced her to 200 hours of community service and disqualified her from driving for six months. Brunt has already served the disqualification. She now has to do 120 hours.

Justice Francis Cooke​ heard the appeal with Brunt’s lawyer saying the district court had forgotten a “reasonable and prudent driver” was not a perfect driver and not immune to fear or surprise.

Brunt’s lawyer Blake Dawson​ said she was following the road rules and Armstrong was not.

Justice Cooke said it was no answer to an allegation of careless driving to say that all road rules were being obeyed.

The duty of care was an overriding one, to take reasonable steps to avoid collision, he said.

Brunt made a significant error of judgment in failing to respond to Armstrong’s unsafe driving more sensibly, Justice Cooke said.