Manukau Mall driver who drove into people in car park jailed for 4½ years

Michelle and Gary Cowley. Gary was hit by a car in the Westfield Manukau Mall parking lot on March 20, 2022. He died nearly three weeks later from his injuries.

A woman who was seriously injured and lost her husband when a car crashed into them and others at Manukau Mall has told the driver how her selfish actions killed her soulmate, and turned their lives upside down.

Michelle Cowley, 57, read her victim impact statement before the sentencing of Kartika Singh, at the Manukau District Court on Friday.

Singh, 35, faced 16 charges, including reckless driving causing death, drink-driving causing death, reckless driving causing injury and breaching a protection order.

She was sentenced to four years, six months’ imprisonment by Judge Richard Earwaker. She was also disqualified from driving for two years upon release.

Singh had a blood alcohol level more than three times higher than the legal limit when she drove into five people on March 20, last year.

Her daughter was in the front seat.

Gary Cowley, 59, was left in a critical condition, and later died from his injuries, 17 days after the incident.

His wife, Michelle, was among the victims, and suffered severe leg injuries.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Kartika Singh was sentenced on Friday at the Manukau District Court.

Michelle said she and Gary were at the mall to get coffee and buy a birthday card on the day of the incident.

She said the last thing she remembered was holding her husband’s hand, before regaining consciousness on the ground.

“I could smell blood around me and had no idea what happened,” she said.

Due to the extent of her leg injury, which she has had three surgeries for, she was only able to see Gary 12 days after the accident.

When she finally saw him, she was able to tell him she loved him, before they re-tubed him.

“I wasn’t able to attend his cremation because I was still in the hospital, and remained till 10 weeks after the accident.”

She said she was still unable to walk, and as Gary was the main breadwinner, she wasn’t sure how things would go.

“Our lives have been turned inside out, I’ve lost my soulmate and I don’t know how to move on without him.”

They had planned to travel to Europe when Gary turned 60 in September.

“We all mourn the tragic loss, I do not where or how I will go on from here. We have a huge hole in our hearts.”

She said Singh had killed Gary before he could walk his only daughter down the aisle, and before he could meet his first grandchild.

Several other victim impact statements were read out in court, from victims and their families, who all relayed how the crash had changed their lives for the worse.

The court heard Singh had started drinking whiskey at 4am that day before picked her daughter up to go to the park and later to the mall.

After leaving the mall and driving towards the underground parking, she allowed some pedestrians to cross before she accelerated, aiming for the metal bollards.

She struck five pedestrians before hitting a concrete bollard.

Earwaker said Singh was extremely intoxicated, adding it was surprising she was still able to stand with the amount of alcohol she had consumed.

“I do hope it gives some closure to what has been a horrific and painful experience for everybody.”