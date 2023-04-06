Overseas scammers using nude selfies to blackmail victims

“Romance” scams remain common, as do IRD, car registration and bank log in cons.

Police are concerned about the rise in an online scam where victims are asked to send a nude photo of themselves online, and are then blackmailed over the image.

Richmond Senior Constable Kyle Abbott ​said victims were told if they did not pay the amount the scammers asked, their nude selfies, which included their faces, would be shared on social media.

Abbott said since the beginning of the year, police had been contacted by around a dozen people who had fallen prey to this kind of online extortion.

One man was asked for a sum of $5000, or his photo would be released. However, because the scammers were overseas, they were effectively “untraceable”.

“Chances are we cannot help you,” Abbott said, “all we can do is note it.”

While some of those who were targeted in this blackmail scam just disregarded it, others were “panicking” and “fearful”.

It was likely many victims did not come forward because of embarrassment, he said.

One of the victim’s photos was sent to the Philippines. They were contacted on Snapchat, and then added to Instagram.

The victim sent the photo three days later and then was held to ransom for $2000, which was to be paid in iTune gift vouchers.

Abbot asked for people to stop sending nude photos: “Why would you send a nude photo at all, especially to a stranger?”

“Romance” scams are far and wide at present, in which criminals take their time to build relationships with their victims.

Abbott said he had spoken to people who had lost “tens of thousands of dollars” because they had thought they had fallen in love and were getting married, but had been conned.

The largest romance scam the constable has dealt with involved a loss of $122,500.

Targets have included local retirees.

“Pensioners sit at home by themselves,” Abbott said.

“I really encourage family members to reach out and touch base with their family as often as they can. If their family and friends are around, they don’t need to make friends online.”

The ransom for nude selfie scam is not the only scam that police are seeing. There’s a proliferation of online hazards – from the fake car registration, to the fake bank log in details, to the fake IRD refund.

“They’re basically fishing for information, and once you click on the link you're pretty much hooked.”

“There are so many scams going on,” Abbott said, “we just want people to be careful.”