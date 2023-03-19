Two people arrested after incident at Christchurch's Hillmorton Hospital

Two people will appear in the Christchurch District Court after an incident at Hillmorton Hospital in Christchurch.

Two people have been arrested after an incident at Hillmorton Hospital in Christchurch.

Police were called to the mental health facility on Annex Rd about 11am on Sunday, a spokesperson said.

Two people were taken into custody and are to appear in the Christchurch District Court on Monday.

Both were charged with intentional damage and possession of an offensive weapon, while one was also charged with threatening to kill and resisting police.

READ MORE:

* Earthquake hazards: 'Urgent works' recommended to mitigate risk at Whakatāne Hospital

* 'Our daughter was failed': Coroner launches formal inquiry into homeless woman's murder

* 'The whole system is failing': Five anaesthetic technicians leave Christchurch Hospital in three weeks



In December, Te Whatu Ora made the decision to close Tupuna, a 15-bed in-patient mental health unit at the hospital because it had only 52% of the staff it needed.

The decision came after the Government announced an extra $51m for a new 80-bed unit at the mental health facility.

The Government put aside $78.3m for the new adult acute in-patient unit in last year's budget before boosting the budget to $129.3m.

Te Whatu Ora has been approached for comment.